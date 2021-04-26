2021 Roush F-150 Gets Jumped and Thrown Around, 2021 Bronco Makes an Appearance

Roush is an important name when it comes to Ford tuning, and its reputation is maintained with constant work. For example, one of the last steps before any of their vehicles get the corporate blessing for production includes something called the “Design Verification Plan and Report.” So, let’s check out some behind-the-scenes footage with the all-new 2021 Roush Ford F-150 to understand what’s it all about. Also, get ready for a very surprising appearance.
Although one might find it more appropriate for Roush Performance’s seal to be slapped on top of the latest Mustang, the company has greatly expanded to include just about everything the Blue Oval has got trucking, from the Ranger all the way up to the Raptor and Super Duty.
Naturally, the latest F-150 is also part of the range, with the fourteenth generation just about ready to take the place of the outgoing 2020 F-150 in the Roush lineup, just like it previously did in the OEM’s range. But before customers start shelling out an additional $16,745 above the vehicle’s MSRP, the aftermarket company wants to make sure there are no stones left unturned when it comes to development testing.
Roush is doing it quite literally, its latest video (embedded below) showcased on social media reveals, as the vehicle goes through a process called the “Design Verification Plan and Report.” It includes the usual batch of data analysis and vehicle parts verifications as engineers make sure they’re signing off on the best version possible for production.
Even better, this stage also has a lot to do with off-road testing, and the Roush team wanted to let us know, behind-the-scenes style, how much they like to hoon around in the F-150 when closed courses are involved.
By the way, although at one point (0:21 mark) we catch a glimpse of the 2021 Ford Bronco (perhaps they’re secretly developing modes for it as well) idling around, this program focuses on pitting the 2021 Roush F-150 against its predecessor, the 2020 F-150. That's to make sure they have all the details to paint a bright picture for the new-generation model.
Naturally, the latest F-150 is also part of the range, with the fourteenth generation just about ready to take the place of the outgoing 2020 F-150 in the Roush lineup, just like it previously did in the OEM’s range. But before customers start shelling out an additional $16,745 above the vehicle’s MSRP, the aftermarket company wants to make sure there are no stones left unturned when it comes to development testing.
Roush is doing it quite literally, its latest video (embedded below) showcased on social media reveals, as the vehicle goes through a process called the “Design Verification Plan and Report.” It includes the usual batch of data analysis and vehicle parts verifications as engineers make sure they’re signing off on the best version possible for production.
Even better, this stage also has a lot to do with off-road testing, and the Roush team wanted to let us know, behind-the-scenes style, how much they like to hoon around in the F-150 when closed courses are involved.
By the way, although at one point (0:21 mark) we catch a glimpse of the 2021 Ford Bronco (perhaps they’re secretly developing modes for it as well) idling around, this program focuses on pitting the 2021 Roush F-150 against its predecessor, the 2020 F-150. That's to make sure they have all the details to paint a bright picture for the new-generation model.