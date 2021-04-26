2021 Roush F-150 Gets Jumped and Thrown Around, 2021 Bronco Makes an Appearance

Roush is an important name when it comes to Ford tuning, and its reputation is maintained with constant work. For example, one of the last steps before any of their vehicles get the corporate blessing for production includes something called the “Design Verification Plan and Report.” So, let’s check out some behind-the-scenes footage with the all-new 2021 Roush Ford F-150 to understand what’s it all about. Also, get ready for a very surprising appearance.

24 photos