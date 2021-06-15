More on this:

2021 SsangYong Korando e-Motion EV Enters Production, Electric Pickup To Follow

SsangYong has given a glimpse of its first electric vehicle, the 2021 Korano e-Motion . Production of the zero-emission model has already commenced in its home market of Korea, on Monday, June 14, and it is due to arrive in Europe later this year. 4 photos



Nevertheless, we should find out everything there is to know about it in the near future, as it will start arriving in Europe in August. It will also launch in the United Kingdom later this year, the company said, adding that its assembly is currently affected by the global semiconductor shortage.



The automaker relies on the electric vehicle to rejuvenate it, as it has been struggling financially, even after being rescued by Mahindra in 2010. They



“We are establishing a strong foothold for corporate rehabilitation through a successful M&A (merger and acquisition) and putting our very best efforts into new car development by addressing the rapidly changing automotive trends”, SsangYong Receiver, Yong Won Chung, explained. “In addition, we are expanding the line-up of eco-cars, discovering



In other related news, SUV . The medium-sized vehicle, codenamed the J100, will launch in 2022. The teaser image previews a muscular design, with wide fenders, generous ground clearance, large wheels and LED lights at both ends.



