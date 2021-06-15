autoevolution
2021 SsangYong Korando e-Motion EV Enters Production, Electric Pickup To Follow

15 Jun 2021, 9:05 EDT ·
SsangYong has given a glimpse of its first electric vehicle, the 2021 Korano e-Motion. Production of the zero-emission model has already commenced in its home market of Korea, on Monday, June 14, and it is due to arrive in Europe later this year.
Even though they haven’t released any juicy details about it, the 2021 Korando e-Motion appears to be largely based on the ICE-powered one. However, in order to be easily distinguished, they have given it bespoke front and rear ends, as previewed by the official picture released by SsangYong.

Nevertheless, we should find out everything there is to know about it in the near future, as it will start arriving in Europe in August. It will also launch in the United Kingdom later this year, the company said, adding that its assembly is currently affected by the global semiconductor shortage.

The automaker relies on the electric vehicle to rejuvenate it, as it has been struggling financially, even after being rescued by Mahindra in 2010. They filed for bankruptcy in Korea last year, and are now looking for a new investor to save them.

We are establishing a strong foothold for corporate rehabilitation through a successful M&A (merger and acquisition) and putting our very best efforts into new car development by addressing the rapidly changing automotive trends”, SsangYong Receiver, Yong Won Chung, explained. “In addition, we are expanding the line-up of eco-cars, discovering future growth opportunities such as new business models, and preparing for renewed competitiveness.

In other related news, SsangYong has announced that it is working on yet another electric SUV. The medium-sized vehicle, codenamed the J100, will launch in 2022. The teaser image previews a muscular design, with wide fenders, generous ground clearance, large wheels and LED lights at both ends.

Moreover, they will also expand their zero-emission lineup with a pickup, presumably as the spiritual successor of the Musso, though they didn’t say anything else about it at the time of writing.
