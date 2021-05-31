Soft Top 2021 Ford Broncos Are All-Over, Wildtrak Enjoys F-150 Raptor's Company

Without trying to add insult to injury, we should remember that Ford is currently in a huge predicament with the delays of its much-awaited 2021 Bronco caused by a certain supplier constraint. And the rumor mill hasn’t gone overboard with reports about the hardtop issues for no reason. That is probably why spotters are increasingly focusing on snapping soft-top Broncos.
According to the latest intel from the bronco6g.com forum, sources claim that Ford has effectively assumed the operational control of Webasto’s production facility in Plymouth, Massachusetts, in a bid to help resolve the supply conundrum.
At the same time, a recent email sent out to reservation holders has openly admitted the hardtop problem and has promised to have it fixed as soon as possible with help from millions of dollars (check out the other promises in the gallery above) in investments. So, it should be no surprise that we’re now seeing a lot of soft-top Broncos being spotted everywhere.
A Bronco aficionado going by the username CDN Jen has recently shared the results of her “Bronco hunting” over the past weekend, which involved traveling to both the Michigan Assembly Plant (MAP) and the Dearborn, Michigan surroundings.
We have grown used to seeing quite a few Broncos lined up to enjoy the spotlight at MAP, but this time around, we got to see a lot of soft-top examples of the Bestop variety. Aside from the Carbonized Gray 2.3-liter EcoBoost 7-speed manual Badlands held in the high regard spot, there was also a batch of other 2-Doors (Cyber Orange, a couple of Rapid Reds and a Race Red, also an Oxford White) showcasing the same “fastback” cover.
Even better, she also encountered some on the roads around Dearborn, while a Cyber Orange 4-Door Wildtrack ($49,475 plus $595 for the paint job) was dwelling in the Ford Field parking lot near Military Street and Michigan Avenue. And it wasn’t alone because the mighty F-150 Raptor was right behind to keep it company.
Naturally, it’s not the first time we see a Bronco dwelling alongside an F-150 Raptor. Still, we have a feeling that many future owners will more than welcome this little comparison between the dune-bashing truck and the high-speed off-roading trim of the reinvented Bronco.
