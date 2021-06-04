Ford Professional Reveals 10 Things to Love and 10 to Hate About the 2021 Bronco

It’s been years since the reinvented sixth-generation Ford Bronco has been expected to start an off-road and rock-crawling war with the Jeep Wrangler. And it won't be long before we finally see the first examples reach their intended customers. But before that happens, let’s talk about how the 2021 model year might be a great 2-Door and 4-Door SUV without actually being perfect.
The 2021 Ford Bronco family offers something for just about everyone. If a crossover is all the household needs, the Bronco Sport is there to oblige from $26,820 (Base) to $32,820 (Badlands)—since reservations are already full for the First Edition ($38,500).
Looking for the definitive Bronco experience? Then one can always upgrade to the 2-Door or 4-Door versions, kicking off at $28,500 (Base, two-door) and going up to $49,475 (Wildtrak, four-door). But the big Broncos are yet to land on the driveways and inside the garages of reservation holders, so who can better talk about their strengths and weaknesses than a Ford professional?
The Town and Country TV YouTube channel is the official social media face of a Ford dealership in Bessemer, Alabama, so it's rather safe to say the host knows what he’s talking about. And in a couple of back-to-back features (both videos embedded below), he decided to give us a possible answer about finding ten major elements to love and another ten equally important things to hate about the 2021 Bronco.
After all, even though Blue Oval aficionados love to call the 2021 Bronco one (if not the most) revolutionary vehicles released in decades by the company, that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t (try and) be objective, knowing that nothing is ever perfect.
By the way, both videos are neatly arranged with the timestamps and the lists of things to love or hate, so there’s really no point dissecting them one by one. On the other hand, we’d love to hear your opinion about your personal lists of love/hate elements about the 2021 Bronco in the comments section below.
Looking for the definitive Bronco experience? Then one can always upgrade to the 2-Door or 4-Door versions, kicking off at $28,500 (Base, two-door) and going up to $49,475 (Wildtrak, four-door). But the big Broncos are yet to land on the driveways and inside the garages of reservation holders, so who can better talk about their strengths and weaknesses than a Ford professional?
The Town and Country TV YouTube channel is the official social media face of a Ford dealership in Bessemer, Alabama, so it's rather safe to say the host knows what he’s talking about. And in a couple of back-to-back features (both videos embedded below), he decided to give us a possible answer about finding ten major elements to love and another ten equally important things to hate about the 2021 Bronco.
After all, even though Blue Oval aficionados love to call the 2021 Bronco one (if not the most) revolutionary vehicles released in decades by the company, that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t (try and) be objective, knowing that nothing is ever perfect.
By the way, both videos are neatly arranged with the timestamps and the lists of things to love or hate, so there’s really no point dissecting them one by one. On the other hand, we’d love to hear your opinion about your personal lists of love/hate elements about the 2021 Bronco in the comments section below.