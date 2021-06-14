Vaughn Gittin Jr. Goes Full Send, Catches Massive Air With the 2021 Bronco RTR

Vaughn Gittin Jr. was recently preoccupied with having a little fun break. So he joined Cleetus McFarland at the latter’s monster trucks, Ram vs. Ford tug of wars, drift, and airboat-themed pool party. And that means it’s been a little quiet on the RTR Vehicles Bronco front for a while. No worries, because Vaughn and the team are now making up for the lost chances... with some big (air) time.
The first time we saw the custom 2021 Ford Bronco RTR was back at the end of March when Jeep’s traditional Moab concepts were arguably eclipsed by an official posse of tuned Broncos. These were part of a new collaboration between Ford and some of the biggest names in the all-wheel drive industry, such as ARB 4x4 Accessories or 4 Wheel Parts.
Blue Oval’s good friends over at RTR Vehicles also contributed to the party with their own special Bronco. More so, both Vaughn Gittin Jr. and his fellow fun-haver Loren Healy supported both their own aftermarket and the official Ford efforts in a variety of entertaining ways.
A little bit of social media silence has fallen upon the neat 4-Door build since then, but just recently the curfew was once again lifted for some promotional duties. As such, we have embedded below a few cool instances when the RTR teammates shared what they were up to with the Bronco RTR.
As far as we can tell from the provided descriptions, both Healy and Gittin Jr. are probably honoring some marketing promises owed to the peeps over at Nitto Tire. After all, their Bronco RTR is not only equipped with the company’s Tech 6 aftermarket wheels, but also with the Nitto Recon Grappler A/Ts. By the way, the alloys are now available on RTR’s online portal, kicking off at $229.99 and offered in Satin Black or Charcoal with 17, 18, and 20-inch sets.
Back to the Nitto rubber, it seems that after Healy went for the traditional donuts in an off-road environment, Vaughn could only one-up his teammate by going full send... in the air. As such, he said he wanted to test the capabilities both on- and off-road, but also while enjoying some massive jump time. All we can say is that we agree... and encourage the RTR team to keep it going.
Blue Oval’s good friends over at RTR Vehicles also contributed to the party with their own special Bronco. More so, both Vaughn Gittin Jr. and his fellow fun-haver Loren Healy supported both their own aftermarket and the official Ford efforts in a variety of entertaining ways.
A little bit of social media silence has fallen upon the neat 4-Door build since then, but just recently the curfew was once again lifted for some promotional duties. As such, we have embedded below a few cool instances when the RTR teammates shared what they were up to with the Bronco RTR.
As far as we can tell from the provided descriptions, both Healy and Gittin Jr. are probably honoring some marketing promises owed to the peeps over at Nitto Tire. After all, their Bronco RTR is not only equipped with the company’s Tech 6 aftermarket wheels, but also with the Nitto Recon Grappler A/Ts. By the way, the alloys are now available on RTR’s online portal, kicking off at $229.99 and offered in Satin Black or Charcoal with 17, 18, and 20-inch sets.
Back to the Nitto rubber, it seems that after Healy went for the traditional donuts in an off-road environment, Vaughn could only one-up his teammate by going full send... in the air. As such, he said he wanted to test the capabilities both on- and off-road, but also while enjoying some massive jump time. All we can say is that we agree... and encourage the RTR team to keep it going.