ARB's Base Rack Will Make Summer Road Trips Easier for Toyota and Wrangler Fans

After making a splash alongside the Blue Oval company at the Easter Safari in Moab, Utah with their 2021 Ford Bronco Badlands ARB Edition, the off-road specialists from Australia are continuing their push into the U.S. market with something a bit simpler. It’s their way of paving the way for great summer road trips by revealing “the next phase in roof rack evolution.”
In between the ARB Bronco and the recent Lone Ranger pickup truck, the Australia-born adventure specialist has made time to also cater to customers that have different brands in mind for their off-road trips. Such as Toyota or Jeep, for example.
The company has just released initial information (no prices are in just yet) about their all-new ARB Base Rack, a roof-mounted cargo holding and management system that’s focused on the fifth-generation Toyota 4Runner, the 100-series Land Cruiser (Prado), and the latest iteration of the Jeep Wrangler.
With the new Base Rack, the company is trying to wave goodbye to the bulky and unwieldy roof racks of old. Instead, it wants to bring forth something that not only looks sleek and is easy to install, but it’s also entirely ready for outstanding personalization through its numerous sizes, guard rail systems, and expansive family of accessories.
The low-profile roof rack is said to be extremely lightweight and durable, but also versatile enough to make sure it takes “accessories and cargo loading to a whole new level of simplicity.” ARB envisioned it as an all-in-one solution and has a bespoke “dovetail” design, side-mounted fixing points, four interchangeable guard rail systems, as well as a wide range of quick release accessories and holding points.
The new design combines a fully welded construction with a vertical cross beam design, so ARB says it doesn’t need any additional sub-frame supports. It results in a better vehicle design integration and improved clearance, while the accessories attach to the rack with a simple clamp mount. And, according to the company, just about anything fits, from Hi-Lift Jack mounts to recovery boards, awnings, gas bottles, Jerry cans, and even custom elements such as a special wind deflector or ARB light bar.
