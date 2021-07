4WP Factory Parts Go Official for 2021 Ford Bronco, Start Customizing From $50

Remember when Ford crashed the traditional Jeep party at the Moab Easter Safari with a bevy of customized 2021 Broncos? They all stemmed from a series of collaborations with off-road personalization experts, and one of the fan favorites was the Race Red 4WP 4-Door 2021 Bronco Black Diamond. It’s also a personal pick alongside the close runner-up from RTR Vehicles, and I eagerly watched the 4 Wheel Parts story unfold.The latter included a neat action walkaround feature, and the trail-ready prototype grew even further in my heart and soul. Now it’s time for anyone with a 2021 Bronco order to start thinking seriously about replicating the custom looks. After all, the off-road company has just revealed the official 4WP Factory program of Bronco accessories, complete with prices and the parts catalog (which is available in PDF format down below).There's a multitude of parts and accessories to choose from, and Bronco owners could spend countless hours planning for rock-crawling/dune-bashing/overlanding adventures alongside the reinvented sixth-generation Bronco. But don’t think that it’s going to be cheap. Never mind the fact that 4WP starts at just $49.99 with the quotations; that’s just for the 3rd brake light bracket. And it’s all uphill from there.For example, one can have a spare tire relocation bracket for $199.99 to go along with the former accessory if new spare tire sizes are also incoming, but niceties such as the 2.5-inch VSRT Coilovers can go for $1,399.99 a pair. And then you can just add things such as the $399.99 level lift kit or the equally priced adjustable track bar, as well as the $799.99 tubular upper control arms if one wants both on- and off-road prowess