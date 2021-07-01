4WP Factory Parts Go Official for 2021 Ford Bronco, Start Customizing From $50

Just about everyone looking at the 2021 Ford Bronco and contemplating the idea of buying an example of the 2- or 4-Door SUV probably has plans for great road trips. And it may just be possible for all of them to come to fruition this very summer if one is an early reservation holder. Even better, 4 Wheel Parts has eagerly celebrated the start of the Bronco’s first deliveries with a bit of bonus that will make off-roading and overlanding adventures a little better, easier, and safer.
Remember when Ford crashed the traditional Jeep party at the Moab Easter Safari with a bevy of customized 2021 Broncos? They all stemmed from a series of collaborations with off-road personalization experts, and one of the fan favorites was the Race Red 4WP 4-Door 2021 Bronco Black Diamond. It’s also a personal pick alongside the close runner-up from RTR Vehicles, and I eagerly watched the 4 Wheel Parts story unfold.
The latter included a neat action walkaround feature, and the trail-ready prototype grew even further in my heart and soul. Now it’s time for anyone with a 2021 Bronco order to start thinking seriously about replicating the custom looks. After all, the off-road company has just revealed the official 4WP Factory program of Bronco accessories, complete with prices and the parts catalog (which is available in PDF format down below).
There's a multitude of parts and accessories to choose from, and Bronco owners could spend countless hours planning for rock-crawling/dune-bashing/overlanding adventures alongside the reinvented sixth-generation Bronco. But don’t think that it’s going to be cheap. Never mind the fact that 4WP starts at just $49.99 with the quotations; that’s just for the 3rd brake light bracket. And it’s all uphill from there.
For example, one can have a spare tire relocation bracket for $199.99 to go along with the former accessory if new spare tire sizes are also incoming, but niceties such as the 2.5-inch VSRT Coilovers can go for $1,399.99 a pair. And then you can just add things such as the $399.99 level lift kit or the equally priced adjustable track bar, as well as the $799.99 tubular upper control arms if one wants both on- and off-road prowess.
The latter included a neat action walkaround feature, and the trail-ready prototype grew even further in my heart and soul. Now it’s time for anyone with a 2021 Bronco order to start thinking seriously about replicating the custom looks. After all, the off-road company has just revealed the official 4WP Factory program of Bronco accessories, complete with prices and the parts catalog (which is available in PDF format down below).
There's a multitude of parts and accessories to choose from, and Bronco owners could spend countless hours planning for rock-crawling/dune-bashing/overlanding adventures alongside the reinvented sixth-generation Bronco. But don’t think that it’s going to be cheap. Never mind the fact that 4WP starts at just $49.99 with the quotations; that’s just for the 3rd brake light bracket. And it’s all uphill from there.
For example, one can have a spare tire relocation bracket for $199.99 to go along with the former accessory if new spare tire sizes are also incoming, but niceties such as the 2.5-inch VSRT Coilovers can go for $1,399.99 a pair. And then you can just add things such as the $399.99 level lift kit or the equally priced adjustable track bar, as well as the $799.99 tubular upper control arms if one wants both on- and off-road prowess.