2 Tesla Model 3 With Fake Engine Noise, Quad Pipes, Huge Wing Is All Kinds of NOPE

1 Peugeot 206 Dog Snatching Edition Doesn’t Want To Be Seen

More on this:

Toyota GR Yaris Gets Milltek Exhaust With OPF Delete, Sounds Like a Race Car

The Toyota GR Yaris is arguably the hottest hatch out there right now. Built the old-school way as a homologation vehicle for the World Rally Championship, the GR Yaris is tiny but very potent. Good for 268 horsepower, the 1.6-liter three-pot pushes the three-door to 60 mph (96 kph) in just five seconds and toward a top speed of 143 mph (230 kph). 6 photos



If you're wondering how loud this small hatchback is with an aftermarket exhaust system, the video below provides the answer. The comparison shows both a stock GR Yaris and a Milltek-fitted example running on the dyno, so you get a sonic taste of the upgrade at various engine speeds. And once them revs go high, the tuned Yaris roars like a race car.



Apparently, the



That's a 12% increase in power. We don't know if this GR Yaris sports other upgrades besides the exhaust system, but it's impressive nonetheless.



Things become even more interesting in the second half of the video. That's when the tuned GR Yaris comes out of the garage and hits public roads on its way to the track. And once it goes out on the closed circuit, the driver puts the Japanese hatchback through its paces like there's a real race going on. There's some impressive cornering, high-speed runs on the straights, and even some drifting.



Remember all those rumors about Toyota working on a more



But as spectacular as the GR Yaris is in terms of performance, I think it deserves a more aggressive exhaust note. And here's where the folks at Milltek come in, as their non-resonated exhaust system with OPF delete gives the GR Yaris the soundtrack of a full-fledged race car.If you're wondering how loud this small hatchback is with an aftermarket exhaust system, the video below provides the answer. The comparison shows both a stock GR Yaris and a Milltek-fitted example running on the dyno, so you get a sonic taste of the upgrade at various engine speeds. And once them revs go high, the tuned Yaris roars like a race car.Apparently, the Milltek swap also increases power and torque. The stock GR Yaris's dyno run reveals an output of 278 PS and 367 Nm (274 hp and 271 lb-ft), which is almost identical to the car's factory spec sheet. The Milltek-fitted hatchback, on the other hand, delivers 312 PS and 419 Nm of torque (308 hp and 309 lb-ft) to the wheels.That's a 12% increase in power. We don't know if this GR Yaris sports other upgrades besides the exhaust system, but it's impressive nonetheless.Things become even more interesting in the second half of the video. That's when the tuned GR Yaris comes out of the garage and hits public roads on its way to the track. And once it goes out on the closed circuit, the driver puts the Japanese hatchback through its paces like there's a real race going on. There's some impressive cornering, high-speed runs on the straights, and even some drifting.Remember all those rumors about Toyota working on a more hardcore version of the GR Yaris ? I sure hope it sounds as enthralling as this Milltek-fitted hatch. Check out the video below for sonic awesomeness.