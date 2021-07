911 Turbo S Drags McLaren 720s and Twin-Turbo Lambo, Pink GT-R Steals the Crown

Everybody knows very well the latest Porsche 911 Turbo S is not just a mind-numbing corner-carving machine, but also an absolute blast on the quarter-mile. And even its predecessor, the 991 generation, isn’t too shabby at all – especially when there’s (possible) aftermarket shenanigans at play. So, German sports car fans need to check out this blue example (number #67) going against some of the best quarter-mile monsters out there.And, even though it’s an event labeled as the GT-R World Cup, it’s adamantly clear that not everything is about Nissan’s mighty supercar. Actually, a GT-R does make an appearance in this video provided by the good folks over at the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube, but it’s only late during the action . Before that, we have an appetizer, as well as a trio of cool encounters.First up on the grid next to the blue 911 Turbo S is a silver... 911 (another Turbo S, perhaps). This skirmish isn’t exactly enticing, since the former wins by a huge margin. The second attempt at washing the initial shame is way better, and from the 1:15 mark, the two Porsches duke it out like pros... though we’re still dealing with a sensible gap (8.87s to 10.62s ETs).The 911 gets a bit more competition from a McLaren 720S but it’s clear the British model’s time of ruling the quarter-mile battles has come to an end. A swift one, considering the 8.88s and 9.53s results for the Porsche and McLaren, respectively. Next up from the 3:10 mark comes a twin-turbo Lambo Huracan challenger, and this one puts up a way better fight than any of its rivals before. Still, not enough (8.84s vs. 9.94s).On the other hand, it’s not called GT-R World Cup for nothing. So, a pink Nissan GT-R comes out to play at the 4:05 mark... and it quickly delivers the deciding blow to the 911’s ego. So, the Japanese monster snatches the “crown” with an 8.64s to 9.06s ET after the German rival had a rather slow start.