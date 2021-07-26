This Ducati EV Render Is So Good, Folks Even Believe It’s Real – It Should Be

BMW Honors Classic 8 Series With New Heritage Edition, Exclusivity Costs a Lot

BMW is honoring the original 8 Series of the 1990s with a new Heritage Edition based on the modern car. Limited to the 840i flavor and offered in all three body styles, it will hit Australia in the fourth quarter of the year, and is already up for grabs. 10 photos



As already mentioned, all three variants of the 8 Series Heritage Edition are powered by the kW (340 PS / 335 HP ) and 500 Nm (369 lb-ft) of torque, directing it to the rear wheels via the eight-speed automatic transmission. All cars get the M Sport differential, adaptive M suspension, and M Sport brakes too. For the 840i Coupe Heritage Edition , customers are looking at a recommended retail price of AU$192,900 (equal to US$141,954). The Gran Coupe and Convertible variants start at AU$189,900 (US$139,746) and AU$207,900 (US$152,993) respectively.Limited to just nine copies for the Australian market, the new 8 Series Heritage Edition is offered in three exclusive color combos. The first one combines the Frozen Marina Bay Blue with Black Merino leather, the second one brings the Frozen Black with Ivory White upholstery, and the third one mixes the Frozen Dark Silver with the Tartufo/Black interior wrapping. All exterior colors are from the BMW Individual palette, and each car features an ‘Edition Heritage – 1/9’ badge on the center console.Some of the highlights of the vehicles include the 20-inch M alloy wheels, M Sport red brake calipers, M High-Gloss Shadow Line, CraftedClarity Glass application for the controller inside, piano black trim, Alcantara headliner in Anthracite, and a generous range of safety gizmos. Things such as the lane control assist, active cruise control with stop & go, active park distance control, reversing assistant, and head-up display are included. The heated and ventilated seats, and Harman Kardon premium audio are standard as well.As already mentioned, all three variants of the 8 Series Heritage Edition are powered by the 3.0-liter turbo-six . It pushes out 250(340 PS / 335) and 500 Nm (369 lb-ft) of torque, directing it to the rear wheels via the eight-speed automatic transmission. All cars get the M Sport differential, adaptive M suspension, and M Sport brakes too.

