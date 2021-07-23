Forgotten Jaguar XFR-S Reveals What It's Made Of, Hits 193 MPH in Autobahn Sweep

With things like the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series, Aston Martin DBS Superleggera, or the Porsche 911 GT3 hitting the Autobahn at 196 mph (315 kph), 200 mph (321 kph), and even 206 mph (330 kph) like it’s nothing, it’s easy to lose track of performance, right? Especially if we are dealing with a high-performance sedan that was born way back in 2012, like the Jaguar XFR-S.
Right now, ultra-fast sedan aficionados probably only have eyes for the 2022 BMW M5 CS. But, oddly enough, even with its insane acceleration performance, the good folks over at the AutoTopNL channel on YouTube only managed to convince the German business sedan reach 193 mph (311 kph) for a fleeting moment.
Which, most likely by coincidence, is the same top speed achieved by the rather old Jaguar XFR-S sedan. Surely, a nameplate that’s not even ten years old shouldn’t be considered obsolete, but the sad reality is the automotive world moves so fast it’s hard to remain relevant. Of course, one can always prove its mettle by casually exceeding its factory-enabled maximum speed.
And that’s exactly what happened with this XFR-S example. According to the information provided by the testing team, the XFR-S has under the hood a supercharged 5.0-liter V8 engine (shared with the XKR-S back then). That one was good for 550 ps / 542 hp and 502 pound-feet (680 Newton-meters) of torque, with an eight-speed automatic rooting all the power towards the rear wheels.
Quite the feisty setup, which according to Jaguar, was enough to reach 62 mph / 100 kph in 4.6 seconds and a top speed of exactly 300 kph (186 mph). Not bad at all, considering the wicked attitude that’s pretty obvious during the initial launch part. By the way, this is a very short video (embedded below), but it seems the XFR-S didn’t need more screen time to prove a point.
After all, after the initial launch takes place at the 0:10 mark the speedometer almost makes a full sweep from one end to the other in just one go. But with traffic slightly getting in the way, we just have to be a little more patient and from the 1:05 mark, we can see the XFR-S beat its factory top speed with a maximum velocity of no less than 311 kph (193 mph)!
