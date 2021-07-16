Porsche 911 GT3 Climbs an Autobahn “Berg” at 206 MPH, See the Range Sliding Away

One can have the Porsche 911 GT3 for a chunk load of money, the size of $161k in the United States or no less than 170,969 euros / over $207k at home in Germany. But for the cash, there’s a lot to be had. Many will even say it’s the quintessential incarnation of the 911 series, complete with motorsport DNA and a voice so loud it got the brand in trouble with the California authorities.

11 photos