Porsche 911 GT3 Climbs an Autobahn “Berg” at 206 MPH, See the Range Sliding Away

One can have the Porsche 911 GT3 for a chunk load of money, the size of $161k in the United States or no less than 170,969 euros / over $207k at home in Germany. But for the cash, there’s a lot to be had. Many will even say it’s the quintessential incarnation of the 911 series, complete with motorsport DNA and a voice so loud it got the brand in trouble with the California authorities.
With a 4.0-liter boxer engine that’s good for 503 horsepower, the 911 GT3 doesn’t have any chance of beating the all-mighty 911 Turbo S. But it probably doesn’t even want to achieve that. Instead, it offers a balanced approach to the high-performance game, which is good for both some traditional corner carving and quick runs at close to its maxim speed.
The latter, naturally, can only be achieved on a closed track with a long-enough straight or the legendary no-limit sections of the German Autobahn. And although we’ve already seen the 911 GT3 almost ready to cross the 200 mph (322 kph) threshold, we feel the good folks over at AutoTopNL stopped just short of finding out if the advertised maximum speed 198 mph (319 kph) is the actual tip of the iceberg... or not.
It seems the representatives of the French magazine L’argus didn’t have trouble deciding if Porsche’s official top speed is indeed the limit or not. Instead, they took the 911 GT3 on a “casual” Autobahn spin and quickly found out that – as is often the case – the actual performance of the mighty GT3 exceeds the company’s scale, and by quite a margin.
As such, the quick POV video that shows the instrument cluster and almost nothing else for much of the time has revealed the 911 GT3 to be capable of reaching no less than 206 mph (330 kph). Interestingly, we also noticed that quick Autobahn runs will be often interrupted by refill pauses.
At the start of the video, the 911 GT3 kicks off the fast proceeds with a range of 225 miles (362 km). As the speed progresses upwards at an extremely high tempo, the latter initially start falling like rain droplets. But once the 186 mph (300 kph) threshold gets crossed, it’s like the sports car just climbed the Himalayas and caused a range drop akin to a fully-fledged avalanche...
The latter, naturally, can only be achieved on a closed track with a long-enough straight or the legendary no-limit sections of the German Autobahn. And although we’ve already seen the 911 GT3 almost ready to cross the 200 mph (322 kph) threshold, we feel the good folks over at AutoTopNL stopped just short of finding out if the advertised maximum speed 198 mph (319 kph) is the actual tip of the iceberg... or not.
It seems the representatives of the French magazine L’argus didn’t have trouble deciding if Porsche’s official top speed is indeed the limit or not. Instead, they took the 911 GT3 on a “casual” Autobahn spin and quickly found out that – as is often the case – the actual performance of the mighty GT3 exceeds the company’s scale, and by quite a margin.
As such, the quick POV video that shows the instrument cluster and almost nothing else for much of the time has revealed the 911 GT3 to be capable of reaching no less than 206 mph (330 kph). Interestingly, we also noticed that quick Autobahn runs will be often interrupted by refill pauses.
At the start of the video, the 911 GT3 kicks off the fast proceeds with a range of 225 miles (362 km). As the speed progresses upwards at an extremely high tempo, the latter initially start falling like rain droplets. But once the 186 mph (300 kph) threshold gets crossed, it’s like the sports car just climbed the Himalayas and caused a range drop akin to a fully-fledged avalanche...