Supercharged 2019 Mustang GT Races S197 Shelby GT500, Loser Gets Obliterated

Had it not been for its Vortech supercharger, we believe this 2019 Ford Mustang GT would have gotten mauled by the S197 Shelby GT500 over a quarter mile. That being said, this was an extremely interesting race.
The main protagonist is the previously mentioned 2019 Mustang GT, powered by a 5.0-liter Coyote V8 engine, which normally puts down 460 hp (466 ps) and 420 lb-ft (569 nm) of torque. Take it to any drag strip and you’ll likely put down a bunch of solid 12-second runs, but without any mods, that’s about as quick as you’ll be.
However, this car isn’t exactly stock. In fact, it comes with a lightweight V-3 JT Vortech supercharger, which can reportedly boost the output of a 2018-2020 Mustang GT to just shy of 700 hp, to go with 584 lb-ft (792 nm) of torque. We also spot a set of Mickey Thompson drag radials, which can work wonders when it comes to grip.
Its first opponent, as previously stated, was an S197 Shelby GT500, and while the angle isn’t ideal, we believe it’s the 2013 model year version, with the 5.8-liter Trinity V8 engine rated at 662 hp (671 ps) and 631 lb-ft (856 nm) of torque.
On paper, the 2013 Shelby GT500 can cover a quarter mile in 11.8 seconds, and here it did it in 11.9 seconds at 123 mph (198 kph), so the performance figures are very consistent. Unfortunately for the older Mustang, the supercharged 2019 GT variant did it in 10.4 seconds at 146 mph (235 kph). That’s a significant difference and a conclusive result, all rolled into one.
However, that wasn’t the end of it. The clip below ends with the Mustang GT taking on a turbocharged fourth-generation Pontiac Trans Am (Ram Air), which meant it had to step up its game. Against the Trans Am, the Mustang posted a seriously strong time of 9.72 seconds at 150 mph (241 kph), while the Pontiac produced a 9.98 second run at 140.9 mph (226.7 kph).
