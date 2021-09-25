autoevolution
Touring Superleggera Arese RH95: Anniversary Coachbuilt Supercar Inspired by Ferrari
Touring Superleggera revealed their latest creation, the Arese RH95, at Salon Prive Concours d’Elegance 2021, held at Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire. The gorgeous supercar is based on the Ferrari 488 and celebrates the company's 95th anniversary of producing some of the most exquisite vehicles in the industry.

25 Sep 2021, 09:26 UTC ·
Carrozzeria Touring is an Italian automobile coachbuilder originally established in Milan in 1925. They successfully patented the Superleggera construction system in 1936, a lightweight architecture consisting of small-diameter tubes which form the vehicle body shape on which alloy pannels are attached to cover the framework. This engineering alternative enables the chassis to provide highly improved flexibility and, at the same time, allows for a fascinating exterior styling.

The Touring Superleggera Arese RH95 comes as an evolution of the company's "Streamline" styling philosophy, first introduced with the genesis of the Disco Volante Coupé based on the Alfa Romeo 8C, and later continued with the Ferrari F12-inspired Aero 3 supercar. Not least, the naming scheme reflects Touring's headquarter location in Milan and the initials of the project founder.

Officially, Touring would not disclose the model that underpins the Arese RH95, only indicating towards a "well-known exotic, mid-engine donor car" but, at a closer look, all hints point to the Ferrari 488GTB, which can reach up to the Pista factory specification.

In other words, the vehicle comes equipped with a familiar twin-turbocharged 90-degree V8 powerhouse, producing up to 710 hp and 567 lb-ft (770 Nm) of torque which is mated to a 7-speed F1 DCT automatic transmission. These hefty performance figures, combined with the lightweight construction, are good for a 0 to 62 mph time of just 3.0 seconds and a top speed of 205 mph (330 kph).

The exterior design of the Arese RH95 is a unique work of art, yet echoes some influences from the later Touring models. For instance, the aluminum side stripes and the vertically oriented rectangular twin exhaust tips directly resemble the ones seen on the Disco Volante Alfa Romeo 8C, and the front grille styling hints at the Aero 3 project.

Visually, the Arese RH95 is a striking appearance, proudly showing its elegant lines, perfectly complemented by its La Ferrari-inspired scissor doors. The delicate but aggressive styling culminates with the rear clamshell area, where the dorsal air scoop serves a multipurpose role, being a far more complex piece of engineering than the eye can perceive.

It deploys a clever fan-based forced air system that not only cools down the engine during spirited driving or standstill traffic, but also highly improves downforce when cornering at speed, still maintaining a simple and curvaceous body contour that flows uninterrupted. To achieve the lightweight construction standard that Touring commanded for the Arese RH95 they resorted to carbon-fiber technology for the entire outer body paneling of the vehicle.

The interior configuration choices are ample, Touring Superleggera offering bespoke personalization services to fit every client's preference. The cabin is based on the Aero "Cocoon" concept that allows for individualized cockpit layouts for the driver and passenger. The seat faces will be finished in a distinct Touring pattern that will feature a fine and discreet hand-stitched letter "T" monogram.

Furthermore, the company encourages its customers to be as creative as possible because they believe that "exotic materials and unusual colors produce a finished product with its own distinct style." Moreover, they will be assisted by Touring expert designers throughout the entire process to ensure that their vision will flawlessly transpose into reality.

Sadly, this masterpiece will only be built in 18 examples. Pricing is available upon request but be prepared to dig deep into your pockets, maybe even for a seven-figure amount, considering the project's exclusive nature. Customers can supply the donor car through their own means or can source it through Touring Superleggera.

Created to commemorate the inception of a brand that played a major role in the automotive world, taking part in numerous builds that today are a piece of history like the 1938 Alfa Romeo 8C or the Ferrari 166 MM Barchetta, the Arese RH95 holds a vast heritage. A highly collectible and desirable piece of bespoke motoring, the Touring Superleggera Arese RH95 beautifully combines state-of-art fabrication processes with top-notch performance figures and elite interior craftsmanship being on an inevitable route to developing into the legend it deserves to be.
