Shelby GT500 Tries Exorcizing the Dodge Demon, Does It Get Possessed?

More on this:

1 Insane Roush Mustangs Turn on Each Other in 1,500-HP Drag Race

2 Tesla Model S Plaid Races Dodge Demon, All Hell Could Break Loose After This One

3 Ford Shelby GT500 and Hellcat Challenger Do a Quick GPS-Based Battle In Europe

4 2020 Shelby GT500 Is Out for Porsche 911 Turbo S Blood, Receives Killer Blow

5 Tuned Shelby GT500 Lays Down 1,042 HP With Factory Supercharger