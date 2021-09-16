Shelby GT500 Tries Exorcizing the Dodge Demon, Does It Get Possessed?

The hottest Ford that money can buy these days is the Mustang Shelby GT500, but not if you live in Europe, because the Blue Oval doesn’t officially sell it there.
However, this example has made its way to the Old Continent and was filmed proving its mettle down the quarter-mile at a drag racing event in Germany. Its rival? None other than the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon.
The all-American race, or races, because there was more than one, saw the two extremely powerful muscle cars pull their best dragster interpretation. And despite being evenly matched, around 2.5 seconds separated them, as you can see for yourselves on film at the bottom of the page, with the action starting at the 3:10 mark.
Before doing that, however, let’s talk numbers, starting with the most powerful street-legal Ford, the Mustang Shelby GT500. It uses a supercharged 5.2-liter V8 engine, with 750 bhp and 625 lb-ft (847 Nm) of torque, which rockets it to 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.1 seconds. Ford states that it can run the quarter mile in just a little under 11 seconds.
In terms of power solely, the Challenger SRT Demon, which was discontinued three years ago, holds the upper ground. Its whining 6.2-liter V8 produces 828 hp and 770 lb-ft (1,044 Nm).
On a good day, with a perfect takeoff, it can humiliate the fastest machines out there, with its 2.4 seconds required to hit the 62 mph mark from a standstill. In the Demon, the quarter mile is dealt with in 9.65 seconds, according to Dodge.
Nonetheless, as you are probably aware of from the tons of videos showing it at different drag strips all over the world, taming those wild horses is very difficult, so it all lies in the hands and feet of the driver. So, did it humiliate the GT500? Only one way to find out!
