Tesla Model S Plaid Races Dodge Demon, All Hell Could Break Loose After This One

Everyone is going electric these days, and although some people won’t like it, even muscle car builders will switch to sipping electrons. Sooner or later. Until then, some people will need convincing. So, here are compelling arguments.
Ford already has a fully electric Mustang, the Mach-E sport utility vehicle. And they are after sporty buyers with the GT Performance Edition already. General Motors keeps making alluring announcements about the future, and they have reinvented the Hummer into an all-mighty EV. Hey, even Stellantis’ is lining up for the charge, sort of speak.
And they’re already paving the way for an all-electric muscle car that should be coming in 2024 with help from teasers and the rumor mill. So, it’s logical to imagine the days of ICE monsters might be numbered. Especially on the drag strip, where the “newcomer” Tesla Model S Plaid is making the rounds beating every legend out there.
Case in point, the glorious limited-edition Dodge Challenger SRT Demon. A purpose-built, limited production widebody extreme version of the already cool Challenger SRT Hellcat. Something that could send to the rear wheels, usually equipped with street drag racing tires, up to 840 horsepower with a high-octane tune. Well, it now gets positively massacred by the family sedan...
There’s no need to take our word for granted. Curiously or not, within the past few hours several different YouTube outlets have come up with shocking (yet entirely believable) evidence that not all is well in the world of ICE-powered muscle cars anymore. Progress might say many. Evolving technology could say others. No matter what, the evidence is compelling.
So, the folks over at the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel filmed the late-night brawl between a blue Model S Plaid and a gray 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon. Both weren’t fully prepared for the skirmish – the Demon had issues with the burnout while the Plaid was at a rather low state-of-charge for best results. But it’s still cool to watch.
And then there’s DragTimes’ confrontation (all videos embedded below) between the crimson Tesla and a very cool yellow Demon. And, just to make sure there are no detractors, the channel shows no less than three races performed in a row... Four races, the same result... Hell has gone EV, not cold!
