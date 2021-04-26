$64,900 Ford Mustang Mach-E Performance Edition Ordering to Kick Off April 28th

Ford’s 2021 Mustang Mach-E GT and the GT Performance Edition will reach U.S. dealerships starting sometime this fall, but orders will be processed both online and at Ford EV-certified dealers much sooner, from April 28th. Now for the sensible stuff: pricing kicks off at $59,900 and $64,900, respectively.
While a 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E can start from as low as $42,895 at home in America, we can bet many EV aficionados have been eagerly waiting to find out the damage the GT and GT Performance Edition versions will do to their bank accounts. Remember, we're talking zero-emissions crossovers that can properly challenge flagship Tesla Model Y versions.
With the pricing details officially announced it’s now time for everyone to ponder upon the pros and cons of Elon Musk’s notoriously quick to change MSRPs for Tesla's aforementioned electric crossover (as well as its Model 3 sibling). And before that invariably starts to happen, let’s see what the Blue Oval has on offer.
The 2021 Mustang Mach-E GT comes with electric all-wheel drive thanks to its dual permanent magnetic motors, delivering a combined output of 480 “peak” horsepower and 600 lb-ft (813 Nm) of torque. According to EPA estimates, that should be enough to reach 60 mph (96 kph) in 3.8 seconds while still being capable of traveling up to 250 miles (402 km).
“With Mustang Mach-E GT and Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition, we’re pushing the boundaries of what an electric vehicle can offer,” said Dave Pericak, vehicle program director. “These Mustang Mach-E models not only give customers the added capability expected from the GT name, but the responsiveness of their electric powertrains will ensure they have a thrilling experience behind the wheel.”
Naturally, the greatest of them all will be the GT Performance, which ramps up the torque rating to 634 lb-ft (860 Nm) while keeping the same power output as the Mustang Mach 1 (which comes with 214 lb-ft/290 Nm less, mind you). It’s enough to drop the sprint time to just 3.5 seconds, while the EPA-estimated range takes a hit to 235 miles (378 km) on a single charge.
Even better, the two versions will come to the market with “Unbridled Extend, a track- and closed-course-only take on Unbridled mode that balances power output for lap time consistency.” That's said to help with track-specific traction and stability control and also deliver “an increase in interior sound.”
