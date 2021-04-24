2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Starting Price Expected to Increase on April 26th

In response to the VW ID.4, which has been recently crowned World Car of the Year 2021, Ford slashed the pricing of the Mustang Mach-E by up to $3,000 in September last year. With the Nissan Ariya, Hyundai Ioniq 5, and Kia EV6 crossovers waiting to be released stateside, the Blue Oval is expected to increase the Mustang Mach-E’s price across the lineup.

