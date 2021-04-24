2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Starting Price Expected to Increase on April 26th

In response to the VW ID.4, which has been recently crowned World Car of the Year 2021, Ford slashed the pricing of the Mustang Mach-E by up to $3,000 in September last year. With the Nissan Ariya, Hyundai Ioniq 5, and Kia EV6 crossovers waiting to be released stateside, the Blue Oval is expected to increase the Mustang Mach-E’s price across the lineup.
A dealership told our friends at the Mach-E Club that “pricing is going up on Monday.” The Ford Motor Company didn’t confirm or deny this information, but the Dearborn-based automaker did mention that “we’ll be sharing some news on Monday.” In addition to the suggested retail price, the Blue Oval also refers to the final pricing for the GT trim that sits at the top of the lineup.
Dealers will be told how much it costs on Monday while reservation holders will be able to place orders on April 28th. Ford lists the GT at $61,600 including freight, which is a lot of money as opposed to $43,995 for the Select trim level with the standard battery and rear-mounted electric motor.
The GT is exclusively offered with the larger battery and two electric motors for e-AWD, which makes it an interesting alternative to the Tesla Model Y Performance that starts at $62,190 including documentation fee. Be that as it may, Ford has the upper hand thanks to the $7,500 federal tax credit.
Between the base Select and fully-loaded GT, prospective buyers can choose between the Premium and California Route 1. Based on the starting price, standard features, and battery-drivetrain options, the Premium appears to be the best choice of the lot. If you opt for the $5,000 larger battery and rear-motor layout, the Mustang Mach-E promises 305 miles (491 kilometers) of range on a full charge. The performance specs aren’t too shabby either at 6.1 seconds to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) and 290 horsepower.
