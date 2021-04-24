5 Starship SN11 Fog Explosion in Slow Motion Is Like Watching the World End

4 SpaceX Falcon Heavy to Launch Mission to the Moon in 2023

3 SpaceX Crew-2 Mission Flying Next Week With Four American and Foreign Astronauts

2 SpaceX Will Land Americans on the Moon Again, With NASA’s Artemis

1 If Man Is to Colonize Mars, NASA Needs Guidelines on Burial Rituals

SpaceX Crew-2 Successfully Docks With the ISS

A SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft named Endeavour docked with the International Space Station (ISS) on April 24th, marking the second time Elon Musk's company has carried a crew to the ISS. This was also the first time a rocket was reused successfully for a crewed spaceflight. 1 photo



Crew-2 members Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, along with Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Akihiko Hoshide, and European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet joined Expedition 65's crew on the ISS. For a few days, the space station's population will increase to 11 people until Crew-1 astronauts return to Earth on Wednesday.



"Their arrival means there are now 11 humans aboard our orbiting laboratory, a number not seen since the space shuttle era. ", said NASA in a



The Crew-2 astronauts will stay on the ISS for six months to conduct science experiments and do maintenance work. They are due to leave the ISS in October when they will return to Earth with a splashdown.



NASA announced that another Crew Dragon spacecraft, named Resilience, is scheduled to depart from the space station together with Crew-1 astronauts on Wednesday 28th, and it will begin its journey home at 7:05 a.m. EDT. The capsule will make waves on one of the seven targeted landing zones in the Atlantic Ocean or the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Florida at about 12:40 p.m.



The events will be broadcasted live on The Endeavour was launched on a previously-flown Falcon 9 rocket at 5:49 a.m. EDT on Friday 23rd. After almost 24 hours in orbit, the docking of the Endeavour was completed at 5:22 a.m. EDT on Saturday, while flying 264 miles (425 km) above the Indian Ocean. The docking was controlled completely by the spacecraft's computers.Crew-2 members Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, along with Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Akihiko Hoshide, and European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet joined Expedition 65's crew on the ISS. For a few days, the space station's population will increase to 11 people until Crew-1 astronauts return to Earth on Wednesday."Their arrival means there are now 11 humans aboard our orbiting laboratory, a number not seen since the space shuttle era. ", said NASA in a Twitter post The Crew-2 astronauts will stay on the ISS for six months to conduct science experiments and do maintenance work. They are due to leave the ISS in October when they will return to Earth with a splashdown.NASA announced that another Crew Dragon spacecraft, named Resilience, is scheduled to depart from the space station together with Crew-1 astronauts on Wednesday 28th, and it will begin its journey home at 7:05 a.m. EDT. The capsule will make waves on one of the seven targeted landing zones in the Atlantic Ocean or the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Florida at about 12:40 p.m.The events will be broadcasted live on NASA TV , the NASA app, and the agency's social accounts.

load press release