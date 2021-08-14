Modified Toyota GR Yaris vs. Porsche 718 Cayman Drag Race Ends Rather Predictably

Arguably the most desirable hatchback in the world today, the GR Yaris came to be solely for homologation purposes. The subcompact ‘Yota weighs approximately 1,280 kilograms (2,822 pounds) for the lightest configuration, boasts all-wheel drive, and takes its mojo from the most powerful three-cylinder turbo ever offered in a mass-produced vehicle.
257 horsepower is plenty for 1.6 liters of displacement, but the GR Yaris in the following video produces approximately 320 horsepower. Tuned by Evolve Automotive from Bedfordshire, the muscled-up pocket rocket has been challenged to a 1/4-mile showdown by a stock Porsche 718 Cayman.
For some reason or another, presenter Scott Mansell puts the output of the mid-engine sports car at 340 brake horsepower instead of the correct figure of 296 horsepower. As a brief refresher, the entry-level 718 Cayman takes its mojo from a 2.0-liter boxer that develops maximum torque from merely 1,950 revolutions thanks to an intercooled turbocharger and direct injection.
Tipping the scales at 1,410 kilograms (3,109 pounds) when equipped with the six-speed manual transmission, the German interloper also happens to be rear-wheel drive. Given these figures, it’s hardly surprising the first ¼-mile brawl ends in victory for the modified GR Yaris. The corner-carving ‘Yota crosses the line in 13.3 seconds and the Cayman needs 15.4 seconds.
Upgraded with a less restrictive intake, a full exhaust with a sports cat instead of the factory-issue gasoline particulate filter, and a still-in-development ECU remap, the GR Yaris covers the ¼-mile in 14.4 seconds on the second run while the Porsche closes in at 14.6 seconds. As far as top speed on the runway is concerned, the Japanese contender also has the upper hand with a VMAX of 150 miles per hour (241 kilometers per hour) compared to 140 miles per hour (225 kilometers per hour). Be that as it may, the 718 Cayman is capable of reaching 170 mph (275 kph) on a long enough stretch of road.
It's only a few meters between them, but the GR Yaris stops better than the Porsche from 80, 95, and 100 miles per hour (129, 153, and 161 kilometers per hour). The shorter wheelbase and extra traction from the all-wheel-drive system of the Toyota favor the GR Yaris in the moose test despite tagging a cone whereas the 718 Cayman kicks the tail out in a predictable fashion.
Regardless of these results, which one do you prefer as your daily driver?
