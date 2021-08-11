7s Pontiac Trans Am “Red Devil” Drags Turbo Fox Body “Bam Bam,” One Is Wilder

2 C7 Z06 Chevy Corvette Drags C4, S10, C-Class and the Gap Is Usually Astonishing

With a name like the “Street Racer Wild Class,” everyone can expect a heap of wonderous encounters from the most recent Street Car Takeover that occurred in Bowling Green, Kentucky. And the racers gathered at the Beech Bend Raceway Park surely delivered. 21 photos



But let’s put things into the proper context. The latest video (embedded below) from the good folks over at the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube shows a quartet of encounters. Those took place over the past Saturday (August 7th, 2021) during the Street Car Takeover event at Beech Bend Raceway Park in Bowling Green, Kentucky.



While brand-new wonders such as the Tesla Model S Plaid are bringing stock cars into the nine-second quarter-mile bracket, the aftermarket world is still better. After all, they can turn derelict junks or defunct legends into seven-second monsters while still keeping them road-legal. Yes, that means you could encounter at the stoplight a car that wraps the quarter-mile pass with a 193+ mph (311 kph) trap speed!But let’s put things into the proper context. The latest video (embedded below) from the good folks over at the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube shows a quartet of encounters. Those took place over the past Saturday (August 7th, 2021) during the Street Car Takeover event at Beech Bend Raceway Park in Bowling Green, Kentucky.It's not just any action , though, considering the class moniker. So, without further ado, the first skirmish has a blue Fox Body Mustang face off against a cool, camouflage-wrapped current generation ‘Stang. Care to wager in this old vs. new battle? Better not, because the third-gen makes swift work of its nephew with a 7.14s to 8.37s victory. Case closed... for now.Next up from the 1:05 mark comes a crimson fourth-generation Pontiac Firebird Trans Am to meet another Fox Body (notice how crazy popular and successful these little pony cars are these days?!). Surely enough, the latter doesn’t stand a chance this time around, even though it impressed the public with its cool wheelie. So, Pontiac wins (7.42s to 7.72s) big.Now, if you’re into wheelies , you better not miss the bonus battle from the 1:40 mark. Then it’s time for the final (late-night) battle that sees the Trans Am (aka Red Devil) and the blue Fox Body (aka Bam Bam) go for the last, epic showdown. And boy, it’s a great one... which is why it’s better to see for yourself who won. Of note, pay attention to the winner’s trap speed, which seems abnormally low – does that mean the driver let go of the throttle early?