This 1970 Dodge Challenger Seeks One Last Chance Before It Ends Up in the Crusher

It’s hard not to like the original Challenger , no matter if we’re talking about the standard model or the R/T, regardless of the body style that’s sitting in front of our eyes. 16 photos



The 1970 model that we have here has passed beyond this rust bucket phase a long time ago, and now it looks like it’s just a big pile of useless metal. So yes, you probably think we're kidding, but there's a Challenger in these pics, even though it all seems to be just rusted metal worth nothing. eBay seller



It goes without saying that the engine is no longer there, and judging from the photos also included in our gallery, the car has been going through some pretty difficult times, with the body severely damaged down to a point where a restoration not only that isn’t worth the effort, but it’s pretty much impossible in the first place as well.



The current owner of the Challenger says that whoever buys the car can pick whatever they want, with all the remnants to then be sent to the crusher. So it’s pretty much the last chance for this Challenger to at least serve as a donor before getting the ax once and for all.



According to the VIN code provided by the seller, this Challenger was born at the Dodge Main, Hamtramck, Michigan assembly plant with a two-door hardtop body style and a 318 (5.2-liter) V8 engine under the hood.



