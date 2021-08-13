5 Caterham Seven 620R Drag Races McLaren 570GT in David Vs Goliath

Rare 1963 Studebaker Lark R2 Hits the Drag Strip, Smokes 1972 Chevrolet Chevelle

Killed off by financial problems in 1967, Studebaker is now a forgotten page in the American auto industry book. But the Indiana-based carmaker built quite a few interesting vehicles back in the day. 6 photos



Envisioned in the late 1950s, when Studebaker had been losing money for years, it was the company's attempt to abandon the full-size market dominated by Detroit-based carmakers. Notably smaller than the full-size Studebaker yet still capable of hauling six people comfortably and a surprising amount of luggage, the Lark was a groundbreaking design.



The company took things up a notch in 1963 when it offered the Avanti's 289-cubic-inch (4.7-liter) V8 in the



Rated at 289 horsepower and 303 pound-feet (411 Nm) of torque, the Lark R2 wasn't the most powerful car of the era. But the compact size kept its weight below 3,500 pounds (1,588 kg) with the driver, which gave it a class-leading power-to-weight ratio. And as the video below will show you, it's fast enough to outgun muscle cars from the early 1970s.







In the drag race you're about to see below, the Lark R2 lines up against a 1972 Chevrolet Chevelle powered by a 402-cubic-inch (6.6-liter) big-block V8. But don't let that number fool you, this Chevelle was born just as new emission restrictions came into force so the mill pumps out only 240 horsepower and 345 pound-feet (468 Nm) of torque.



It may seem enough to give the Lark a run for its money, but it's worth noting that the



The Chevelle is off to a better start during the second run too (albeit with a red light), but the Studebaker catches up and wins with a 12.7-second ET, a full second quicker. There's also a massive trap speed gap in favor of the Lark. The scenario is pretty much the same for the third race. The Chevelle gets the better start and takes the lead, but the Lark catches up and wins it with a 12.7-second sprint, to go with a 116-mph (187-kph) trap speed.



The Lark R2 might not be the best-looking car of its era (some would even call it ugly), but it's impressively fast. A great



