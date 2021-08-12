More on this:

Ford Mustang GT vs. C 43 Drag Race Proves That Not All Mercedes-AMGs Are Created Equal

Previously known as the Mercedes-Benz C 450 AMG Sport , the Mercedes-AMG C 43 divides opinion. On the one hand, it bears a badge that denotes world-class performance. But still, the force-fed V6 engine defeats the purpose of the “one man, one engine” mantra that makes AMG special. 13 photos AMG , the motor develops 385 horsepower and 384 pound-feet (520 Nm) of torque, which isn’t even close to what Alfa Romeo squeezes out of the 2.9-liter V6 in the Giulia Quadrifoglio (505 horsepower and 443 pound-feet or 600 Nm).



Connected to a nine-speed automatic that drives all four wheels through 4Matic all-wheel drive, this lump can’t even keep a Ford Mustang GT in check on the quarter-mile. As you’ll see in the following series of drag races, the C 43 wins only once against the V8-engined pony from Michigan.



Rated at 460 horsepower and 420 pound-feet (570 Nm), the Coyote is teamed up with a 10-speed automatic that shifts quicker than the 9G-Tronic of the C 43. The Mustang GT also happens to be rear-wheel drive and a little heavier at 3,860 pounds versus 3,825 pounds (1,751 kilograms versus 1,735 kilograms), which goes to show that not all AMGs are created equal.



An underwhelming car from the craziest in-house performance division of them all, the 43 series will be replaced by the 53 series next year. Instead of a straight-six engine with mild-hybrid assistance, a turbocharger, and an electric auxiliary compressor, the newcomer will rely on a four-pot lump.



The mad professors in Affalterbach are switching to four cylinders for the C 63 too, which isn’t going to sit well with many prospective customers. As a brief refresher, the 2021 BMW M3 flaunts a six-potter and even the



Codenamed M 276, the 3.0-liter powerplant was developed with an eye on the Pentastar from Chrysler. Assembled by Mercedes rather than, the motor develops 385 horsepower and 384 pound-feet (520 Nm) of torque, which isn’t even close to what Alfa Romeo squeezes out of the 2.9-liter V6 in the Giulia Quadrifoglio (505 horsepower and 443 pound-feet or 600 Nm).Connected to a nine-speed automatic that drives all four wheels through 4Matic all-wheel drive, this lump can’t even keep a Ford Mustang GT in check on the quarter-mile. As you’ll see in the following series of drag races, the C 43 wins only once against the V8-engined pony from Michigan.Rated at 460 horsepower and 420 pound-feet (570 Nm), the Coyote is teamed up with a 10-speed automatic that shifts quicker than the 9G-Tronic of the C 43. The Mustang GT also happens to be rear-wheel drive and a little heavier at 3,860 pounds versus 3,825 pounds (1,751 kilograms versus 1,735 kilograms), which goes to show that not all AMGs are created equal.An underwhelming car from the craziest in-house performance division of them all, the 43 series will be replaced by the 53 series next year. Instead of a straight-six engine with mild-hybrid assistance, a turbocharger, and an electric auxiliary compressor, the newcomer will rely on a four-pot lump.The mad professors in Affalterbach are switching to four cylinders for the C 63 too, which isn’t going to sit well with many prospective customers. As a brief refresher, the 2021 BMW M3 flaunts a six-potter and even the Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing has six cylinders and a little more displacement.