Ford Mustang GT vs. C 43 Drag Race Proves That Not All Mercedes-AMGs Are Created Equal

Codenamed M 276, the 3.0-liter powerplant was developed with an eye on the Pentastar from Chrysler. Assembled by Mercedes rather than, the motor develops 385 horsepower and 384 pound-feet (520 Nm) of torque, which isn’t even close to what Alfa Romeo squeezes out of the 2.9-liter V6 in the Giulia Quadrifoglio (505 horsepower and 443 pound-feet or 600 Nm).Connected to a nine-speed automatic that drives all four wheels through 4Matic all-wheel drive, this lump can’t even keep a Ford Mustang GT in check on the quarter-mile. As you’ll see in the following series of drag races, the C 43 wins only once against the V8-engined pony from Michigan.Rated at 460 horsepower and 420 pound-feet (570 Nm), the Coyote is teamed up with a 10-speed automatic that shifts quicker than the 9G-Tronic of the C 43. The Mustang GT also happens to be rear-wheel drive and a little heavier at 3,860 pounds versus 3,825 pounds (1,751 kilograms versus 1,735 kilograms), which goes to show that not all AMGs are created equal.An underwhelming car from the craziest in-house performance division of them all, the 43 series will be replaced by the 53 series next year. Instead of a straight-six engine with mild-hybrid assistance, a turbocharger, and an electric auxiliary compressor, the newcomer will rely on a four-pot lump.The mad professors in Affalterbach are switching to four cylinders for the C 63 too, which isn’t going to sit well with many prospective customers. As a brief refresher, the 2021 BMW M3 flaunts a six-potter and even the Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing has six cylinders and a little more displacement.