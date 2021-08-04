Stock Audi RS 3 Drag Races Tuned Audi S3, They’re Both Pretty Fast

Only available in the guise of a sedan in the U.S., the RS 3 is pretty unique in the compact segment because of the five-cylinder engine. Inspired by the rally-bred Quattro from the ‘80s, the 2.5-liter motor sounds unique and produces quite a lot of power thanks to forced induction.
The previous-generation model produces 394 horsepower at 5,850 revolutions per minute and a healthy 354 pound-feet (480 Nm) of torque from 1,700 rotations. Add permanent all-wheel drive to the mix, and you’ll understand why the RS 3 is held in high regard by German car enthusiasts.
Often described as a reskinned Volkswagen Jetta with fancier oily bits than the Golf R - and the naysayers aren’t exactly wrong - the most extreme iteration of the A3 is ridiculously expensive. $56,200 for the 2021 model year is Ford Mustang Mach 1 money, but nevertheless, you’re getting a great-handling luxury car that’s pretty darn quick in a straight line as well.
Sam CarLegion has pitted the RS 3 against an S3 to demonstrate it, but not just any S3. From the Unitronic Stage 3 upgrade to the carbon-fiber cold air intake, CTS Turbo downpipe, and resonator delete, the white-painted challenger has a lot going for it despite its less exciting 2.0-liter turbo.
With just under 4,000 Canadian bucks ($3,190) spent on the aforementioned modifications, the S 3 wins twice whilst in dynamic mode and in automatic or manual shifting modes. Be that as it may, the RS 3 has the upper hand in every other drag race and sounds much better than the four-potter S3.
Redesigned from the ground up last year, the fourth-generation A3 has recently welcomed the all-new RS 3 with loads of pomp and circumstance. The fastest compact on the Nurburgring Nordschleife retains the 2.5 TFSI of the preceding model, but it’s been improved to 401 horsepower and 369 pound-feet (500 Nm) of torque from 2,250 through 5,600 revolutions.
