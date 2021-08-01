2021 Acura TLX Type S Drag Races TLX A-Spec Pack, Turbo V6 Shows Its Mettle

Redesigned from the ground up for the 2021 model year, the Acura TLX is an underrated car. In addition to better pricing over the likes of the Audi A6, the mid-size luxobarge is a surprising performer in a straight line.
A 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder engine related to the plant in the Honda Civic Type R hot hatchback is standard, and it’s definitely no slouch thanks to 272 force-fed ponies and 280 pound-feet (380 Nm) of torque between 1,600 and 4,500 revolutions per minute. Add Super Handling all-wheel-drive system and a 10-speed automatic transmission to the mix, and you’ll understand why the second-gen TLX is one of the best picks in this particular car segment.
Prospective customers who prefer a beefier engine can opt for the brand-new turbocharged V6 in the Type S, a performance-oriented variant that retails from $52,300 excluding taxes. The 3.0-liter unit features SH-AWD and a 10-speed transmission as well, and it’s understandably more potent at 355 stallions and 354 pound-feet (480 Nm) between 1,400 and 5,000 rpm.
Tipping the scales at 4,199 pounds (1,905 kilograms) compared to 3,989 pounds (1,809 kilograms), the Type S makes easy work of the regular TLX with the A-Spec Package. To whom it may concern, A-Spec refers to visual and convenience features that include sportier seats and a wireless charger.
On a sunny day at the Toronto Motorsports Park in Cayuga, the A-Spec hooks up much better off the line in the hands of Sam CarLegion although the Type S surges ahead to win the first race. On the second run, the V6-powered sibling scoots off harder and keeps going strong until the finish line.
With sport mode turned on and traction control disabled in the third round, the A-Spec appears to react better although it can’t hold a candle to the higher torque rating and better torque curve of the Type S. Finally, the last race sees the Type S win in normal mode over the A-Spec in sport mode.
