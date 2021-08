2021 Acura TLX Type S Drag Races TLX A-Spec Pack, Turbo V6 Shows Its Mettle

SH-AWD

A 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder engine related to the plant in the Honda Civic Type R hot hatchback is standard, and it’s definitely no slouch thanks to 272 force-fed ponies and 280 pound-feet (380 Nm) of torque between 1,600 and 4,500 revolutions per minute. Add Super Handling all-wheel-drive system and a 10-speed automatic transmission to the mix, and you’ll understand why the second-gen TLX is one of the best picks in this particular car segment.Prospective customers who prefer a beefier engine can opt for the brand-new turbocharged V6 in the Type S , a performance-oriented variant that retails from $52,300 excluding taxes. The 3.0-liter unit featuresand a 10-speed transmission as well, and it’s understandably more potent at 355 stallions and 354 pound-feet (480 Nm) between 1,400 and 5,000 rpm.Tipping the scales at 4,199 pounds (1,905 kilograms) compared to 3,989 pounds (1,809 kilograms), the Type S makes easy work of the regular TLX with the A-Spec Package . To whom it may concern, A-Spec refers to visual and convenience features that include sportier seats and a wireless charger.On a sunny day at the Toronto Motorsports Park in Cayuga, the A-Spec hooks up much better off the line in the hands of Sam CarLegion although the Type S surges ahead to win the first race. On the second run, the V6-powered sibling scoots off harder and keeps going strong until the finish line.With sport mode turned on and traction control disabled in the third round, the A-Spec appears to react better although it can’t hold a candle to the higher torque rating and better torque curve of the Type S. Finally, the last race sees the Type S win in normal mode over the A-Spec in sport mode.