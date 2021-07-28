Honda Accord 2.0T Auto Drags Races Honda Civic Type R, They're Not Even Close

The mid-size Honda Accord may not sell as well as the Toyota Camry, but it has the upper hand in two respects. The 2.0-liter engine opens the list, a four-cylinder turbo related to the powerplant of the Civic Type R. In stark contrast to the corner-carving hot hatchback, the generic-looking sedan also flaunts a 10-speed automatic transmission that shifts fast.
On the Barona 1/8-mile drag strip in Lakeside, the Accord in this configuration is much obliged to cross the line in 9.47 seconds at 71.84 miles per hour (115.61 kilometers per hour) and 71.70 miles per hour (115.39 kilometers per hour), respectively. Despite having a short-throw manual transmission, the Civic Type R makes easy work of the family sedan in 9.22 and 9.18 seconds, respectively, at speeds in excess of 80 mph (128.74 kph).
There are multiple reasons for the five-door pocket rocket’s dominance, starting with the lower curb weight. We also have to remember that Honda equips the Accord 2.0T with 235/40 all-season tires while the Civic Type R flaunts 245/30 performance-oriented rubber wrapped around forged alloys.
Under the hood, the 2.0-liter turbo offers 306 horsepower at 6,500 rpm and 295 pound-feet (400 Nm) from 2,500 to 4,500 rpm in the Civic Type R. The Accord, by comparison, makes do with 252 horsepower at a similar engine speed while torque maxes out at 273 pound-feet (370 Nm) and 1,500 rpm.
Be that as it may, these vehicles were designed for extremely different audiences. On the one hand, the boy-racer Civic Type R is well outside the budget of a young enthusiast. $37,895 excluding destination charge is top dollar for a compact hatch, but then again, few compacts are this exciting.
The Accord is far more affordable in bog-standard trim, but the Sport 2.0T with the 10-speed automatic isn’t too far behind at $32,110 excluding taxes. The question is, would you take it over a brand-new Camry TRD with a free-breathing V6 motor with 301 horsepower and 267 pound-feet (362 Nm)?
