Self-Balancing Scooter Concept Gets Inspired By Japanese Cyberpunk, Looks Insane

Although you've probably seen a lot of people riding electric scooters in recent years, there's something unique about motorized unicycles that sets them apart. They are a far rarer sight, and a design that makes the self-balancing vehicles look like they came out of a sci-fi movie often turns them into the center of attention.
The concept you see depicted in the renderings above belongs to designer Nacho Alfonso García. He called the contraption Honda Baiku, and it's an electric scooter that takes inspiration from "Akira", the popular 1988 Japanese post-apocalyptic cyberpunk anime.
Baiku is imagined as a mobility solution that one can use to get around a crowded city. It comes with a box-like design that balances itself on a single wheel and seems to feature handles as well. Think of it more like a mix between a single-wheel motorcycle and a scooter.
To be fair, the vehicle does appear to combine Shotaro Kaneda's ("Akira" main protagonist) high-tech motorcycle look with modern, geometric lines and elements. In the film, the iconic sound of the bike was generated by combining recordings of a MiG-21 fighter jet and a 1927 Harley-Davidson motorcycle.
Given its electric nature, the Honda Baiku would presumably sound more like a LiveWire toy. In any case, the futuristic approach is aimed at a younger public, so I can see why this might appeal to them more.
The concept even shows a seat and pedals that allow the rider to use it either as a motorcycle or as a monowheel scooter. For the latter option, the seat retracts into the boxy body, so it doesn't stand in the way of the user.
Its front sports a big rectangle-shaped LED light that not only provides visibility but also adds to that cyberpunk aesthetic.
García also thought about including some tech features (a must for futuristic concepts after all). He added a massive LCD that goes down the frame of the scooter. The upper part shows the user all the riding stats such as speed, battery level, GPS, and more, while the lower section is turned into a massive integrated music player.
For now, this concept exists only through the renderings created by the designer, although it would be quite a head turner if it ever became real.
