Saturnia Superyacht Concept Has Its Own Inner Harbor With Big Sliding Windows

Italian design studio Lazzarini has unveiled its latest cutting-edge design concept for a futuristic superyacht that opens up to allow easy access to an inner harbor. Called Saturnia, the 100-meter (328 ft) luxe vessel was conceived to be constructed completely with dry carbon fiber structures and reach imprssive speeds. 18 photos



Made fully out of dry carbon components, the vessel is supposed to be only half as heavy as other







One of the main features of the superyacht is the walkable all-around deck area that lets tenders go into an inner harbor. The yacht is able to take seawater inside and keep it there or just drain it when it's not needed. Tenders with up to 1.5 meters (5 ft) of draft can access the harbor directly via side sliding doors.



We don't really get to see how the luxe interior is designed to look like, but there's one image that shows a dojo where people can practice martial arts, so we assume it's roomy enough to host plenty of fun activities.



For now, the concept exists only in the form of renderings, but it might actually become a reality if someone is ready to invest enough in it.



After it made waves with its swan-shaped and shark-inspired megayacht concepts last year, the Italian design studio is back at it again with another crazy idea: a luxurious yacht that has an inner harbor that can be accessed through giant glass sliding doors.Made fully out of dry carbon components, the vessel is supposed to be only half as heavy as other superyachts its size. Because of its lighter structure, the yacht will also move faster, reaching a top speed of 30 knots (34.5 mph/ 55.5 kph). According to the design studio, the yacht is imagined as using zero-emissions hybrid propulsion and will be powered by twin side engines and a central electronic water jet system. Saturnia 's modular body has plenty of geometric lines that can be reconfigured to obtain various layouts. Specifically, its floors' spaces and its top area can be grouped in such a way that it results in 10 to 20 suits that would accommodate passengers plus 20 crew members. On its last floor, it sports side openings that can be turned into lounge areas for the passengers so they can get a better view of the sea.One of the main features of the superyacht is the walkable all-around deck area that lets tenders go into an inner harbor. The yacht is able to take seawater inside and keep it there or just drain it when it's not needed. Tenders with up to 1.5 meters (5 ft) of draft can access the harbor directly via side sliding doors.We don't really get to see how the luxe interior is designed to look like, but there's one image that shows a dojo where people can practice martial arts, so we assume it's roomy enough to host plenty of fun activities.For now, the concept exists only in the form of renderings, but it might actually become a reality if someone is ready to invest enough in it.

