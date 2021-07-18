Gyms, Garages, and Sheer Italian Styling Set the K2 Apart From Other Superyachts

The exterior and interior of the vessel before you is the work of one Luca Dini Design and Architecture. Honestly, who better to design the interior of a superyacht than architects. Luca Dini has been basing its operations out of Florence, Italy since 1996, but has been designing yachts since 1987. Years later and the team is going strong, with one of the freshest designs being the M/Y K2.
Now, the K2 is part of a whole new family that has just been revealed by the architects, the Columbus Sport superyacht line. Any vessel that comes from a lineup with the name “sport” in it is sure to be hella good at one thing, speed. Funny enough, if you check the designer’s website, there’s absolutely no mention of this vessel’s top or cruising speed. But, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.
this superyacht and come to find out it’s the work of more than just one group. One team is Columbus Yachts themselves, hence the family name, another is Palumbo Superyachts, and finally HydroTec. Dini is responsible for the exterior lines and interior design, which is absolutely...you’ll see.
If you’ve ever doubted that yachting has anything to do with the automotive world, Luca Dini’s website does state that the interior and exterior styling has taken cues from the automotive world. However, the layout and features are all at the request of the owner, like most other yacht designs, but within functioning parameters.
The hull is composed of aluminum and together with the superstructure, the ship displaces 499 tons but has a draft of only 2.2 m (7.2 ft). This means that it’s suitable for shallow waters. Imagine some Caribbean bays in this sucker and rolling with a top speed of 21.5 knots.
Long and sleek lines, with equally long black windows that balance the large white panels are indicative of the design. A sharp and solid bow slices through water efficiently, while aft, the deck widens as to offer stability at higher speeds, not to mention one heck of a beach deck with a hidden lounge and entry into the ship. For water-loving activities, a toy garage can also be accessed from the side of the hull.
The exterior of the K2 also boasts plenty of features aimed at nothing more than comfort and style. Several al-fresco lounges and dining tables are available. Endless lounging options and pools with plant life in the background are also scattered throughout the exterior.
Inside the K2, however, a large lounge, setup with its own bar, dining hall, and massive staterooms are signatures of this ship. Even the twin bedrooms occupy a space that looks like it could very well suit the owners.
Massive windows offer plenty of natural light into living spaces, but LED lighting trim at the base of furnishings also offer the rooms a certain allure and glow that brings a bit of peace to your busy mind.
You know, there really is no point in me trying to describe to you what the K2 looks like and what it offers its guests. The best way to understand the design is the check out the gallery and video, or, if you've got the gold, find out if the vessel is available for charter and get yourself on it. Even if it’s going to run you $200,000 (€169,414 at current exchange rates) a week for all your family and friends, an experience upon the K2 is one that you’ll probably carry with you to the end of days.
