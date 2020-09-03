Lazzarini’s Avanguardia, the Crazy Swan-Shaped Megayacht With Its Own Car Garage

We’ve discussed Lazzarini designs before: they all have in common the desire to do something outrageous, something that no one else would dare to do. They’re also incredibly luxurious, packed with amenities and modern technology and, yes, expensive. This one is no different.
Avanguardia is a 450-foot (237-meter) superyacht with five decks and lots of flowing lines and curves, that is shaped like a swan. Somehow, that’s not even the most outrageous thing about it. Powered by electric engines, it stands out for its massive size, its elegant design, its luxury amenities, and the fact that it comes with extended functionality thanks to its swan neck and head.
Lazzarini-made jet capsules, which adds to the fun factor and can also be used to boost propulsion. However, its main selling point is the swan neck and head, which have real functionality and aren’t meant for aesthetics alone.
The neck of this waterbird is flexible and operates with a fulcrum that gives it a full range of movement. When sailing, the neck lowers the head onto the middle of the ship, which helps with stability and speed. When anchored, the neck can be lowered to the water, where the head detaches and becomes a separate 50-foot (15.2-meter) tender, just perfect for short adventures or for ferrying new guests on board.
When it’s not launched to water on its own, the tender / head operates as control tower with a private open deck. In situations in which it’s used as a tender, the upper part of the megayacht takes over operations and serves as an auxiliary control tower.
For power, the waterbird would use twin electric side engines and a central MTU Rolls-Royce engine, with a cruising speed at around 18 knots. The 5-decker could easily accommodate up to 60 people in total, of whom 10 would be staff and 12 crew. No word on accommodation or other amenities available, but renders show at least two pools, two sun decks and two separate helipads, with one serving for storage as well.
This is clearly just a stylistic exercise for the time being, and even as such, it’s one of the craziest the industry has seen in a long time. If Lazzarini was determined to take a top prize this year, it’s probably for the most insane and outrageous superyacht concept in 2020.
only a concept for the time being, but it could become a reality with “a client that’s able to invest.” He or she could also get this stunning waterbird in black and red, for an even more striking appearance on the water.
As for the cost, Lazzarini Design estimates it would cost some $500 million to make this happen. Presumably, this would include the two jet capsules that sell for $250,000 a pop. So it’s practically a bargain, right?
