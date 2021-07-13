Benetti Delivers Custom Superyacht Triumph to Owner, With Its Own Art Gallery

July is Italian month here at autoevolution, and we’re looking at outstanding examples of Italian design in the automotive, cycling, and naval industry alike. We couldn’t be having this conversation without Benetti, a storied shipyard that’s been delivering excellence and innovation in the field (or “luxury and Italian excellence,” as they call it) since 1873.
Benetti’s portfolio includes some of the biggest and decadent megayachts in the world: LANA, which charters for $2 million a week and was used by Beyonce and Jay-Z; 11.11, a floating mansion at sea, packed with art; or Luminosity, one of the greenest superyachts ever created. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg (*not a Titanic pun).
The third and most recent delivery from Benetti is called Triumph, a 65.4-meter (2015-foot) superyacht that is fully custom, traditional-looking but still innovative in its inclusion of a full art gallery on board and a surprisingly large owner suite. It was delivered to the owner earlier this month, the shipyard announces, and is now on its maiden journey.
With a volume of 1,244 GT, Triumph shakes things up by offering a sun deck with a jacuzzi, a rather rare feature on a vessel of this size. This being a space for socializing and relaxation, right next to this tanning area is a dining one, with seating for ten guests for al fresco dining, with strong wind protection to allow use of the space even while sailing. A similar space, with the exception of the dining area, is found aft, with the generous beach club. It’s 754 square feet (70 square meters) and comes with a drop-down platform for immediate water access.
The owner’s suite is another highlight of Triumph. Situated on the upper deck, it offers more than 1,400 square feet (130 square meters) of living space, with all the amenities of a five-star hotel. Nearby is a sky lounge, accessible both to the owner and the guests. The main deck is occupied by a vast VIP suite, and four other guest cabins (double-beds, this time) are available below deck.
Also here, but separately from the guest cabins, is the state-of-the-art galley and the crew quarters: 8 cabins for a total of 15 crew members. In total, Triumph offers accommodation for 12 guests, including the owner.
by comparison, Triumph could be described as “on the smaller side.” It has a full-equipped gym, a sauna and wellness center, complete with a massage room, a touch and go helipad, the aforementioned sky lounge with bar, and custom furnishes throughout. Speaking of custom, in addition to the custom furniture, Triumph doubles as a floating art gallery, featuring extensive photography art by David Yarrow.
Famous for his black and white portraits that combine celebrities and wildlife, Yarrow is also a stark conservationist, author, as well as one of the world’s most renowned fine art photographers. Benetti doesn’t say which or how many of Yarrow’s works are included in this unique art gallery, but just to give you an idea, his prints usually sell for upwards of $60,000 apiece.
Triumph is powered by twin MTU 12V 4000 M53 engines and is able to max out at 16.5 knots, with a more leisurely cruising speed of 15 knots. At 12 knots, Triumph has a range of 4,700 nautical miles, enough for the wannabe explorer that’s not yet ready to go full-blown explorer.
This being a private commission, Benetti does not disclose the final price for Triumph or, for that matter, offer any insight into the lavish interior, except for the description above. With the superyacht now on its maiden journey and its owner supposedly wanting to make the most of it this season, chances are more photos and even videos will emerge.
Benetti’s portfolio includes some of the biggest and decadent megayachts in the world: LANA, which charters for $2 million a week and was used by Beyonce and Jay-Z; 11.11, a floating mansion at sea, packed with art; or Luminosity, one of the greenest superyachts ever created. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg (*not a Titanic pun).
The third and most recent delivery from Benetti is called Triumph, a 65.4-meter (2015-foot) superyacht that is fully custom, traditional-looking but still innovative in its inclusion of a full art gallery on board and a surprisingly large owner suite. It was delivered to the owner earlier this month, the shipyard announces, and is now on its maiden journey.
With a volume of 1,244 GT, Triumph shakes things up by offering a sun deck with a jacuzzi, a rather rare feature on a vessel of this size. This being a space for socializing and relaxation, right next to this tanning area is a dining one, with seating for ten guests for al fresco dining, with strong wind protection to allow use of the space even while sailing. A similar space, with the exception of the dining area, is found aft, with the generous beach club. It’s 754 square feet (70 square meters) and comes with a drop-down platform for immediate water access.
The owner’s suite is another highlight of Triumph. Situated on the upper deck, it offers more than 1,400 square feet (130 square meters) of living space, with all the amenities of a five-star hotel. Nearby is a sky lounge, accessible both to the owner and the guests. The main deck is occupied by a vast VIP suite, and four other guest cabins (double-beds, this time) are available below deck.
Also here, but separately from the guest cabins, is the state-of-the-art galley and the crew quarters: 8 cabins for a total of 15 crew members. In total, Triumph offers accommodation for 12 guests, including the owner.
by comparison, Triumph could be described as “on the smaller side.” It has a full-equipped gym, a sauna and wellness center, complete with a massage room, a touch and go helipad, the aforementioned sky lounge with bar, and custom furnishes throughout. Speaking of custom, in addition to the custom furniture, Triumph doubles as a floating art gallery, featuring extensive photography art by David Yarrow.
Famous for his black and white portraits that combine celebrities and wildlife, Yarrow is also a stark conservationist, author, as well as one of the world’s most renowned fine art photographers. Benetti doesn’t say which or how many of Yarrow’s works are included in this unique art gallery, but just to give you an idea, his prints usually sell for upwards of $60,000 apiece.
Triumph is powered by twin MTU 12V 4000 M53 engines and is able to max out at 16.5 knots, with a more leisurely cruising speed of 15 knots. At 12 knots, Triumph has a range of 4,700 nautical miles, enough for the wannabe explorer that’s not yet ready to go full-blown explorer.
This being a private commission, Benetti does not disclose the final price for Triumph or, for that matter, offer any insight into the lavish interior, except for the description above. With the superyacht now on its maiden journey and its owner supposedly wanting to make the most of it this season, chances are more photos and even videos will emerge.