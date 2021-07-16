Vast 72 Concept Offers Exceptional Luxury and 3 Pools, Because 1 Is Not Enough

Up on Millionaire Mountain™, though, it must be asked frequently enough. And here is the answer from design studio Ocean Independence: you don’t have to settle. The studio famous for showing that, even in naval design, great things come in pairs as long as you have the budget for it, has delivered its latest concept. Meet Vast 72, a 236-foot (72-meter) megayacht that lives up to its older siblings in terms of delivering that five-star floating resort quality.
It would be a mistake to dismiss Vast 72 as just another luxurious take on naval design, though. Much like Century X, it is able to deliver incredible luxury and opulence without coming off as tacky, gaudy or otherwise an eyesore. If anything, Vast 72 is sleek, memorable, and overall beautiful.
Described as “stylish [and] exciting” and “with excellent spaces for relaxation and entertaining,” Vast 72 stands out for shunning all clear categorization. From the outside, it stands out for its sleek yet imposing profile, and sinuous lines that bespeak performance. On the outside, it’s just like stepping into a luxury hotel, all gold finishes and heavy woods, bright lights and what we can only assume are the finest, softest and most expensive fabrics.
megayachts of this caliber, and sadly, Ocean Independence doesn’t offer renders for this area.
Neither does it show the other stateroom on the main deck, or the four other guest cabins on the lower deck. The 15-strong crew would be housed in separate quarters, ensuring privacy for the (rich) seafarers.
With an aluminum hull and an efficient profile design with a forward raked bow, Vast 72 will be fast, efficient and stable. No word on propulsion, but the studio notes a top speed of 18 knots and a cruising speed of 14 knots.
So, in addition to being a place for relaxation, it could also prove just as solid place for exploration – or the means to. It is certainly equipped as one: the vast garage can house two main tenders, two RIBs, four jet skis, a submarine, and plenty of water toys. There’s also a touch and go helipad, though no room to store the bird.
Elsewhere, Vast 72 comes with the aforementioned three pools, a fully-equipped gym, a wellness center with spa and everything else you could think of, and a massive beach club with its own bar, swim platform, and direct access to the water.
For the exterior design, Ocean Independence partnered with designers Christopher Seymour and Carl Esch, while Theodoros Fotiadis penned the interior. In case you like what you see and you know yourself to be a permanent resident of the aforementioned Millionaire Mountain™, the good news is that the concept is for sale for an undisclosed amount.
Ocean Independence says that building Vast 72 would take 48 months at a Northern European shipyard, so delivery is directly tied to that future owner coming along with the money for it.
It would be a mistake to dismiss Vast 72 as just another luxurious take on naval design, though. Much like Century X, it is able to deliver incredible luxury and opulence without coming off as tacky, gaudy or otherwise an eyesore. If anything, Vast 72 is sleek, memorable, and overall beautiful.
Described as “stylish [and] exciting” and “with excellent spaces for relaxation and entertaining,” Vast 72 stands out for shunning all clear categorization. From the outside, it stands out for its sleek yet imposing profile, and sinuous lines that bespeak performance. On the outside, it’s just like stepping into a luxury hotel, all gold finishes and heavy woods, bright lights and what we can only assume are the finest, softest and most expensive fabrics.
megayachts of this caliber, and sadly, Ocean Independence doesn’t offer renders for this area.
Neither does it show the other stateroom on the main deck, or the four other guest cabins on the lower deck. The 15-strong crew would be housed in separate quarters, ensuring privacy for the (rich) seafarers.
With an aluminum hull and an efficient profile design with a forward raked bow, Vast 72 will be fast, efficient and stable. No word on propulsion, but the studio notes a top speed of 18 knots and a cruising speed of 14 knots.
So, in addition to being a place for relaxation, it could also prove just as solid place for exploration – or the means to. It is certainly equipped as one: the vast garage can house two main tenders, two RIBs, four jet skis, a submarine, and plenty of water toys. There’s also a touch and go helipad, though no room to store the bird.
Elsewhere, Vast 72 comes with the aforementioned three pools, a fully-equipped gym, a wellness center with spa and everything else you could think of, and a massive beach club with its own bar, swim platform, and direct access to the water.
For the exterior design, Ocean Independence partnered with designers Christopher Seymour and Carl Esch, while Theodoros Fotiadis penned the interior. In case you like what you see and you know yourself to be a permanent resident of the aforementioned Millionaire Mountain™, the good news is that the concept is for sale for an undisclosed amount.
Ocean Independence says that building Vast 72 would take 48 months at a Northern European shipyard, so delivery is directly tied to that future owner coming along with the money for it.