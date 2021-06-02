Lazzarini Stratosfera Concept Is a Luxe Bubble That Sails, Flies

Lazzarini is a design studio that makes some of the most outrageous, outlandish and outstanding concepts of yachts (more like gigayachts), flying shuttles of all sizes, and even luxury cars. It specializes, if you will, in futuristic studies of modern luxury transportation. One of the studio’s most impressive projects, the Jet Capsule, exists in real life as well. The others could also do the same, if someone rich enough came along.
The same goes for Stratosfera. It’s the latest project from the studio, a spherical thingy made of carbon fiber and versatile enough to allow for electrical motors and a hydrofoil, or propellers that would help it fly. In other words, the Stratosfera could sail or fly, depending on the future owner of each unit and how they would best benefit from it.
The Stratosfera is a bubble with 1.65 meters (5.41 feet) in diameter and accommodation for two people in relative comfort. This isn’t a vehicle for long-distance treks, but a quick solution for fast transport between points A and B. Access is done either through the front window, which also serves as screen for displaying essential information for the trip in progress, or through a hatch up in the roof. The cockpit is high-tech but easy to use, which makes sense: one of the passengers will also have to do all the piloting, regardless of whether the bubble travels on water or by air.
To travel on water, the Stratosfera Acquatica would have an extendable foil mounted in the lower part, with the submerged part incorporating the engines and the battery pack. The battery pack would allow for a low center of gravity, while the twin 150 hp jet engines would help it soar above the water surface at speeds of up to 30 knots. That’s comparable to a speedboat, so whatever distance would have to be covered, it would be covered with ease and, just as importantly, gorgeous views. A self-balancing system is included with the sphere, allowing for adaptation and adjustment of the inclination while cruising.
For air travel, Lazzarini imagines the Stratosfera Volante, an eVTOL. Powered by eight counter-rotating propellers, it would fly at maximum speeds of 300 kph (186.4 mph). The studio stops short of detailing estimated range or flight altitude, and that could be because eVTOLs are far from becoming standard for private transport. Even when the technology for them is fully matured, proper regulation and infrastructure will still be needed. Hydrofoil boats are more common, so the foil version seems more realistic at this point.
Also for air travel, Lazzarini hints the sphere could take off with help of a solar-panel covered air balloon. The official website also mentions the possibility of Stratosfera traveling on land, but no details are included as to how that could be. Presumably, sticking the carbon fiber bubble onto a skateboard, with all the necessary modifications, would do the trick.
submarine and a snowcat based on the Stratosfera are also under consideration.
This brings us full circle to the statement at the beginning of this piece: if you’re going to dream a beautiful dream, you might as well make sure it’s something big and all-encompassing.
