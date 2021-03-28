The Hydrosphere Proposes a Novel, Luxurious Way to Explore the Underwater World

Gresham Yacht Design is a UK-based company that, along the years, has delivered groundbreaking and outstanding maritime designs. With a tradition in innovation, Gresham is never shy of thinking outside the box if it means showing what can be done that hasn’t been done, or what can be improved in the industry. Sometimes, these propositions are just that, but others span actual applications.
The Hydrosphere has a future in this sense. It’s a concept for an elevator-like bubble that comes out through the hull of the superyacht, offering an experience comparable to that of using a submersible. In other words, you get to dive into the magical world underneath the vessel without getting yourself wet, in and out of gear, or having to employ an entirely different crew or pilot to man your submarine.
advantages over the submarine.
It is now being further developed by the design company in the gorgeous video available at the bottom of the page. In a brief statement to the same media outlet, Gresham hints that the benefits of this purely theoretical (for now) concept could lead to real-life applications.
According to the description to the video, this concept came about out of a desire to continue “push[ing] the boundaries of what is possible above and below the waterline.” Gresham says: “While remaining firmly within the realities of engineering and the limitations of fabrication, the British studio has developed a breath-taking concept called Hydrosphere. This bold and exciting idea immerses an owner and their guests into their surrounding ocean environment through the hull of a vessel.”
“The only other way to get this type of experience is to dive in a submersible. This takes time though – to get a sub ready to launch and into the water takes at least an hour, if not more,” Gresham tells Boat International.
Plus, you wouldn’t need a pilot to operate it, and you could seat up to seven guests in The Hydrosphere, in utmost comfort and luxury.
The floor of the bubble is glass, as are the surrounding walls, which means 360-degree views for everyone on board. Once you descend the spiral staircase, you get a plush couch and refreshments, which, you have to admit, is the farthest you can be from a submarine experience. That includes the bigger and more luxurious variants now on the market.
It goes without saying that such an exploration bubble would involve considerable modifications to the hull, assuming a retrofit were even possible. Most likely, The Hydrosphere would come integrated with new vessels, which means you’d have to buy a superyacht to get it. And that is the least important condition for it to become real: hull design would have to undergo drastic changes to allow for it.
A submarine, at this point, is definitely the cheaper alternative.
The Hydrosphere has a future in this sense. It’s a concept for an elevator-like bubble that comes out through the hull of the superyacht, offering an experience comparable to that of using a submersible. In other words, you get to dive into the magical world underneath the vessel without getting yourself wet, in and out of gear, or having to employ an entirely different crew or pilot to man your submarine.
advantages over the submarine.
It is now being further developed by the design company in the gorgeous video available at the bottom of the page. In a brief statement to the same media outlet, Gresham hints that the benefits of this purely theoretical (for now) concept could lead to real-life applications.
According to the description to the video, this concept came about out of a desire to continue “push[ing] the boundaries of what is possible above and below the waterline.” Gresham says: “While remaining firmly within the realities of engineering and the limitations of fabrication, the British studio has developed a breath-taking concept called Hydrosphere. This bold and exciting idea immerses an owner and their guests into their surrounding ocean environment through the hull of a vessel.”
“The only other way to get this type of experience is to dive in a submersible. This takes time though – to get a sub ready to launch and into the water takes at least an hour, if not more,” Gresham tells Boat International.
Plus, you wouldn’t need a pilot to operate it, and you could seat up to seven guests in The Hydrosphere, in utmost comfort and luxury.
The floor of the bubble is glass, as are the surrounding walls, which means 360-degree views for everyone on board. Once you descend the spiral staircase, you get a plush couch and refreshments, which, you have to admit, is the farthest you can be from a submarine experience. That includes the bigger and more luxurious variants now on the market.
It goes without saying that such an exploration bubble would involve considerable modifications to the hull, assuming a retrofit were even possible. Most likely, The Hydrosphere would come integrated with new vessels, which means you’d have to buy a superyacht to get it. And that is the least important condition for it to become real: hull design would have to undergo drastic changes to allow for it.
A submarine, at this point, is definitely the cheaper alternative.
Some of the main features on our 80m for the #boatinternational competition. One is a #subhangar that houses a #futuristic two-person #hydrofoil and #submarine. Another key space is a hydro-sphere #underwater room within the #hull.#concept #design #sketch #superyacht #yacht #sub pic.twitter.com/lhoe7GhXEr— Gresham Yacht Design (@greshamydesign) April 20, 2020