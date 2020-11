Prodigium, the Bonkers Shark-Shaped Megayacht That Puts All Others to Shame

“Our latest design takes its inspiration from ancient Roman architecture and parts are also inspired by the shape of sharks,” the design studio says of the latest concept.The shark inspiration is immediately noticeable in the shape of the upper deck, which comprises the main living area. Made of carbon fiber and aluminum, this part is defined by several diagonal lines that are reminiscent of teeth, and a pointed nose. There’s also a “back fin” on the upper deck and two more on the side, which are actually retractable terraces, 23 feet (7 meters) each and just perfect for topping up your suntan in the most unique location possible.In case you missed the Roman architecture reference, two gigantic Roman columns mark the main entrance to the deck below, while also offering support to the entire upper structure. The interior is generous, with sizable lounging and dining areas, galley and entertainment spaces.Accommodation would be for 44 guests, tended to by 12 crew and 18 staff. Lazzarini doesn’t say, but it could be that Prodigium would also get standard modern amenities for one of today’s megayachts, like spa and wellness center, gym, theater and maybe a formal dining room, since it would be perfect for this type of thing.At the rear, guests will be able to dip their feet in no less than three separate pools, each with its unique design. The video at the bottom of the page also shows a waterfall that goes down two decks, from one pool to another. Also at the rear, there’s a private port / arena incorporated into the rear deck, with a crane to lift the 98-feet (30-meter) tender out of the water when there’s no need for it. More watertoys can be stored in the two lateral garages, with the design studio saying they would fit as many as eight jetskis.For touch-and-go types of gatherings, there’s a helipad on the roof. In fact, there are three of them, with storage for all three birds – or, according to the video, one helicopter and at least a couple of passenger drones. Because you know that, by the time Prodigium is built, air taxis will have become the norm, or so Lazzarini hopes.Also on the roof, there are solar panels generating all the power to light up and maneuver the yacht while docking. Propulsion is hybrid, with Lazzarini saying Prodigium would have a cruising speed of 22 knots. Not too shabby for a thing this massive.Speaking of “massive,” the previous nature-inspired megayacht, the Avanguardia , measured 450 feet (137 meters) and came with an estimated price tag of $500 million. The Prodigium is bigger than that by 51 feet (15.5 meters), so it would probably be more expensive to build. But what a sight it would make, right?