Prodigium, the Bonkers Shark-Shaped Megayacht That Puts All Others to Shame

More on this:

1 Lazzarini’s Avanguardia, the Crazy Swan-Shaped Megayacht With Its Own Car Garage

2 Linux Modular Concept Can Travel by Water, on Land, on Snow and in the Air

3 Xenos Hyperyacht by Lazzarini Design, World’s Fastest Yacht in Its Class

4 Welcome to Wayaland, the City of Floating, Solar-Paneled Pyramids

5 U.F.O. Is the Self-Sufficient Luxury Houseboat You Will Never Want to Leave