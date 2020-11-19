An Android Tablet in a Custom Dash Is How You Forget the Android Auto Nightmare

With smartphones becoming an extension of our bodies, it’s pretty clear that systems like CarPlay and Android Auto come in very handy, as all drivers have to do is connect their mobile devices to a compatible head unit.
And this is why the popularity of such systems is always increasing, with carmakers out there installing them in their new cars, while drivers upgrade the head units in their older models with stereo systems that support Android Auto and CarPlay.
If you’ve been keeping an eye on our technology news section here at autoevolution, you probably know already that the experience with these two depends on a lot of things, from cables to the apps that are installed on the mobile device.
Those who don’t want to struggle with the shortcomings of Android Auto and CarPlay can always go for the full experience, which can only be obtained by installing a full tablet in the car.
And if you’re aiming for an experience that’s less intrusive, building a custom dash mod is your best option. Soundman Car Audio does this regularly, and what you’re looking at here is such a project for a 2006 Cadillac Escalade.
This time, however, he didn’t use an iPad, but a 2016 Galaxy Tab A tablet with a 10-inch display, so it’s pretty clear that the screen estate in the car has increased a lot after the upgrade. The tablet features a micro USB connector the customer can easily access thanks to this custom build for charging and data transfers.
The whole thing looks quite premium, and it goes without saying it fits the Escalade just properly, as all dimensions have been retained.
Upgrading to a full tablet experience comes with other benefits too, including access to the entire catalog of apps available in the Google Play Store. So this way, you’re not limited to apps optimized for Android Auto, but can actually install pretty much any app you want.
