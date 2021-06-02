4 This 1953 Chevrolet Bel Air Gasser Looks Like It’s Ready for Disco

All-Original 1953 Chevrolet Bel Air Is an Unaltered Page of Automotive History

Part of the first-generation Bel Air, the 1953 model introduced the first substantial facelift, with Chevrolet itself claiming the car was “entirely new through and through.” 14 photos



Power on the first Bel Air series came from a choice of two six-cylinder units, namely the 215.5ci (3.5-liter) unit also known as Thriftmaster and developing 92 horsepower and the 235ci (3.9-liter) Blue Flame. The engines could be mated to either a 3-speed manual transmission offered as standard or an optional 2-speed automatic unit.



And what we have here is a 4-door sedan that’s as original as it gets, as the



The unit under the hood is still the six-cylinder unit installed by



As for what’s original on this Bel Air, the list is pretty long and includes the AM radio, the paint, the grille, the dash, the heater, and all controls. There’s only a little rust on the body, we’re being told, but the good news is the car comes without any holes in the floors or the trunk.



So how much is actually worth such an unmolested page of automotive history books? The seller says they're willing to sell the car for $8,995, but other offers would be considered as well.

