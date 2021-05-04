Next-Gen Jet Capsule Is a Spaceship on Water, Now Faster, Bigger, Fancier

The entire work of Pierpaolo Lazzarini of Lazzarini Design stands under the motto “Think about the future, never forget about the past.” This is obvious in the way he combines retro elements with ultra-modern features, to deliver vehicles, be they automobiles, eVTOLs or yachts, that are very efficient, extremely luxurious and gorgeous, and with impossible pricing.
Most of the Lazzarini designs are, as of the time of writing, only concepts, and the fact that they’re priced so highly has a lot to do with it. But not the Lazzarini Jet Capsule, the first generation of which was introduced in 2014, at the International Monaco Boat Show, where it won over critics and potential customers. After all, here was a cutesy, bubbly little UFO-inspired thingy that could perfectly replace a powerboat – and do so with style and a hefty dose of personality.
The most basic Jet Capsule starts at $150,000, and Lazzarini makes sure it offers various propulsion systems, layouts and furnishings for a variety of purposes, preferences and budgets. The next generation of the Jet Capsule, introduced late last month, is just as versatile, with the exception that it is no longer for common folk. Here is an ultra-luxe offering for private individuals or companies with lots of money to spend.
Accommodation on board ranges between 10 passengers for the most luxurious, amenity-packed version that includes kitchenette, lounge and toilet, and 20 passengers plus captain, for a commute-style vessel. Propulsion can be either hybrid or all-electric (twin Yanmar diesel engines or triple electric motors), with power options starting at 740 hp, up to 1,2250 hp for the Hyper version.
The triple-electric motor version boasts speeds of up to 35 to 45 knots. The Hyper, on the other hand, can max out at 60 knots because, obviously, it has to live up to the name.
Due Punto Zero comes with a body made of carbon fiber and fiberglass, with a newly designed LED headlight system and a surface scanner in the front, that helps to avoid debris. Hyper, as expected, is made solely of carbon fiber, which translates into a 600 kg (1,323 pound) reduction in weight, as compared to its less competent sibling.
can be personalized depending on its intended function, down to performance and final design. Despite the still-bubbly and cutesy design, both Due Punto Zero and Hyper Jet are just as suitable as dayboats or tenders, as they are for mass transit (the high-end version of it). All models come with integrated AC, touchscreens and, depending on the layout, a limited range of furnishes and furniture.
If you thought the old Jet Capsule was expensive at $150,000 ($250,000 tops), it’s best if you sat down for this. The Due Punto Zero and the Hyper Jet start at $500,000 and $1 million, respectively. Then again, for this kind of money, you’d probably be one of the few multi-millionaires / business entrepreneurs to boast about sending your spaceship out on the water.
