904-HP Honda Civic Is a Shelby GT500 Slaying Sleeper

A few years ago I kept hearing the phrase "LS-swap the world". Because in drifting at least, it seemed that everyone was resorting to the V8 powerplant. And rightfully so, as it made decent power, and it was quite affordable. But these days, I can't help but feel that the saying has changed to "K-swap the world".
I keep seeing more and more cars using the Honda K series engine. The funny fact is that they're not even all Hondas. There's a Porsche 911 in Canada that uses a turbocharged K series engine. Just last night, I met up with an old acquaintance that has a Mazda Miata with a K-swap and an Inconel exhaust. This kind of swap has been quite common among Honda owners, but now the rest of the world is starting to see the potential as well.
Because these engines are easy to come by, relatively easy to tune, and they're not that expensive. Well, at least they aren't expensive for now. But I imagine that making 900 horsepower out of a K series engine is going to be easier than compared to most options on the market. And David Patterson, who is also known as "That Dude in Blue" has just been given the keys to a turbocharged Honda Civic EG, that is by all definitions a sleeper car.
Well, it's a sleeper up until the point you start noticing a few things like the hood-protruding exhaust, the massive front mount intercooler, and the tire setup. The engine on this car is a K20 unit, while the turbocharger is a 6466 Precision unit. And I know what you're thinking right now. 900 horsepower in an FWD car that weighs about 2,000 lbs (907 kg) is pure insanity, as in, not very safe to drive. But fret not, because this car has been converted to AWD. With that in mind, I feel that no stock Shelby GT500 can ever hope to keep up with this car down a straight line.
That being said, this isn't less scary, but at least you can count on it sort of going straight instead of torque-steering all over the place. I've experienced a 300 horsepower, turbocharged Civic EK, and when that thing hits boost, it's neither fun nor safe to drive. This EG has been nicely put together, although the choice of bucket seats is a little too extreme for day-to-day driving. There's quite a bit of action in the video, and after seeing it you might be tempted to go out and buy an EG to start a project.
