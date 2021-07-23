2022 Honda Civic Type R Returns to the Scoop Arena With Big Wing, Three Pipes

After the unveiling of the new-gen Civic, Honda is now getting ready to take the front-wheel drive compact hot hatch segment by storm with the new generation Civic Type R.
With models such as the Volkswagen Golf GTI, Renault Megane RS, and Ford Focus ST in its sights, the 2022 Honda Civic Type R won’t eschew the racer-wannabe looks. Thus, if a flashy design and what promises to be a very good chassis setup, not to mention lots of power going to the front wheels, is your cup of tea, then perhaps you are already looking at your next ride.
The prototype captured in the open by our spies, with German license plates, has a bulkier front bumper and new grille pattern. The wheel arches appear to be more pronounced, and a huge wing now rests on the tailgate. Moreover, the three tailpipes, which are also a design signature of the model, are still incorporated in the rear diffuser. Honda will wrap up the looks with the typical badging, and large alloys, likely be shod in sticky tires, with Brembo brakes behind them.
As far as the interior styling is concerned, the 2022 Honda Civic Type R should bring the same layout and technology features as the regular lineup. However, a pair of bucket seats for the driver and front passenger will be part of the makeover, together with new upholstery and trim, and probably some new gizmos. The Type R badging will make its way inside too.
Power is understood to be supplied by the current 2.0-liter mill, albeit with some tweaks that would make it more powerful, frugal, and less polluting. Channeling the thrust to the front wheels should be a good old stick shift. The Type R is believed to be Honda’s last gasoline-power performance car, as the future of such models is either hybrid or electric. The unveiling should take place sometime next year.
