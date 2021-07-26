6K-Mile 1973 Honda CB750 Four K3 Looks Absolutely Immaculate, Could Be Yours

4 Acclaimed Spanish Firm Invites Old-School Honda CB750 To an Aftermarket Party

Embrace the old-school CB750 spirit with this untainted display of Japanese craftmanship. 29 photos



The machine you’re looking at here is a 1973 MY Honda



Under current ownership,



At its core, the CB750 Four K3 hosts an air-cooled SOHC inline-four mill, with two valves per cylinder, four 28 mm (1.1 inches) Keihin carbs and a displacement of 736cc. This bad boy is capable of feeding 67 ponies to a five-speed gearbox when the tachometer reaches 8,000 revs per minute. At about 7,000 spins, the four-stroke powerplant will produce a peak torque output of 44 pound-feet (60 Nm).



Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.