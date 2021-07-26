Tom Hanks Is Selling His Custom 1980 Toyota FJ40 Land Cruiser

5 The Stolen Jaguar I-Pace Saga Continues for Journo, Plays Out Just the Same

Summer is all about adventuring into unfamiliar territory, experiencing the great outdoors, and driving off into the sunset in the most literal sense. You could do all this in a rig that’s been sat in by a very famous butt: Tom Hanks’. 17 photos



It’s a custom 1980 Toyota FJ40



Bonhams notes that the “beefed-up, go anywhere” Land Cruiser was used specifically for the purpose it was built, and telling signs can be found in the interior and on the odometer. Read: this was no garage queen, it was used consistently throughout original ownership.



That said, the vehicle has been professionally maintained and, even without the celebrity association, it could still competently serve a new owner, whether on the highway or off of it. Features include the stock seats in storage, air conditioning and factory heating, roof rack and spare tire, a couple of folding seats in the cargo area, and a Sony AM-FM-cassette stereo with extra speakers in the back.



“This is an FJ enthusiast’s FJ, ready to continue to give loyal, reliable service both around town and off road,” Bonhams says. “Its Tom Hanks history only adds to its appeal.”



