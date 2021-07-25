Harley-Davidson FLHR Road King Bears the Autographs of Countless Celebrities

We know you’d be thrilled to see this leviathan adorning your home, so be sure to bid for it as soon as possible.
The two-wheeled gem we’re featuring today is a six-mile ‘07 MY Harley-Davidson FLHR Road King that’s been autographed by dozens of celebrities, including Snoop Dogg, Jay Leno and Denzel Washington, to name but a few. Originally, the bike was donated to the Fisher House Foundation by Bartels’ Harley-Davidson – a reputed dealership located in Marina Del Rey, California.
As of 2008, the showpiece met its current owner following a charity auction and was kept on display ever since. If you’re looking to decorate your living room like a boss, or perhaps turn your garage into a museum, it’s time for you to get seriously excited! This enthralling collector’s item is up for grabs on Bring A Trailer; one of the topmost online bidding platforms in the United States.
At the time of this article, the highest bid is placed at a whopping twenty grand, and you’ll be able to submit yours until Thursday, July 29. To give you a better idea as to what we’re dealing with here, let’s proceed with a quick analysis of the Road King’s mechanical characteristics.
You probably won’t be taking this FLHR for a spin anytime soon, but it’s worth having a look at what the beast is actually made of. Milwaukee’s fiend comes equipped with an air-cooled Twin Cam 96 powerplant, which boasts an astronomical displacement of no less than 1,584cc.
At around 3,500 revs per minute, the V-twin colossus will go about producing as much as 92 pound-feet (125 Nm) of unforgiving twist. The engine is mated to a six-speed transmission that enables its force to reach the rear wheel via a belt final drive. A pair of 41 mm (1.6 inches) telescopic forks support the Road King up front, accompanied by an air-adjustable monoshock at the rear. Lastly, stopping power comes from a triplet of 300 mm (11.8 inches) brake discs and four-piston calipers.
