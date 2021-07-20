Acclaimed Spanish Firm Invites Old-School Honda CB750 To an Aftermarket Party

Unless you’ve been living your whole life under a rock, you’ll be well aware that the term “UJM” stands for Universal Japanese Motorcycle. Over the years, it’s been attributed to countless bikes produced by Japan’s big four, such as the Kawasaki Z650, Suzuki’s GS750 and most notably, the beloved Honda CB750.
By introducing a buget-friendly recipe that somehow managed to outperform the likes of American and European manufacturers, these bad boys revolutionized the motorcycling industry to its very core. As such, an old-school UJM is to riders what a Bohemian Rhapsody vinyl is to diehard Queen fans; a priceless artifact that ought to be cherished.
In the same way a DJ would remix or extract samples from a classic tune, motorcycle customization workshops will use these machines as the basis for their bespoke undertakings. More often than not, the results are downright mesmerizing, and even a hardcore purist might be able to forgive the unorthodox act of modifying a vintage gem.
R100RT that’ll leave you speechless.
Now, to say that we dig BMC’s mechanical head-turners would be an understatement, and we noticed you folks tend to feel the same. Without further ado, let’s dive in for a thorough inspection of the surgical procedures they’ve performed on Honda’s ‘84 MY four-banger.
The donor rolled into Campos’ workshop with a mere 400 miles (650 km) on its odometer, so the air-cooled 748cc inline-four housed inside its frame was as good as new. Since Bolt Motor didn’t have to worry about resurrecting the engine’s former potential, the crew left its internals untouched. The only powertrain adjustment comes in the form of a gorgeous four-into-one exhaust system developed by a local expert.
Ducati 1098. The Duc is responsible for donating several other components, including its triple clamps, clip-on handlebars and 43 mm (1.7 inches) inverted Showa forks. The new 17-inch wheels have also been transplanted from the 1098, and their rims were enveloped in track-ready Michelin Moto2 rubber.
Plentiful stopping power is accomplished thanks to a top-shelf Monoblock brake setup from Brembo’s catalog. With all these items installed, it was time for the BMC team to focus on geometry and aesthetics. For starters, the bike’s skeleton was tweaked to create a perfectly level bone line, in typical cafe racer fashion. You will spot a Laverda Mirage 1200’s fuel tank sitting atop the revised framework, along with a minute tail section and a one-off solo saddle.
Underneath the beast’s four-cylinder powerplant, we’re greeted by a unique belly pan that hugs the exhaust headers, shielding them against road debris. Each and every last one of CB750’s stock lighting units have been replaced with modern LED alternatives, while its clip-ons received an assortment of Motogadget goodies and Brembo levers. Finally, the venture was concluded with an intricate color scheme that looks the business.
By introducing a buget-friendly recipe that somehow managed to outperform the likes of American and European manufacturers, these bad boys revolutionized the motorcycling industry to its very core. As such, an old-school UJM is to riders what a Bohemian Rhapsody vinyl is to diehard Queen fans; a priceless artifact that ought to be cherished.
In the same way a DJ would remix or extract samples from a classic tune, motorcycle customization workshops will use these machines as the basis for their bespoke undertakings. More often than not, the results are downright mesmerizing, and even a hardcore purist might be able to forgive the unorthodox act of modifying a vintage gem.
R100RT that’ll leave you speechless.
Now, to say that we dig BMC’s mechanical head-turners would be an understatement, and we noticed you folks tend to feel the same. Without further ado, let’s dive in for a thorough inspection of the surgical procedures they’ve performed on Honda’s ‘84 MY four-banger.
The donor rolled into Campos’ workshop with a mere 400 miles (650 km) on its odometer, so the air-cooled 748cc inline-four housed inside its frame was as good as new. Since Bolt Motor didn’t have to worry about resurrecting the engine’s former potential, the crew left its internals untouched. The only powertrain adjustment comes in the form of a gorgeous four-into-one exhaust system developed by a local expert.
Ducati 1098. The Duc is responsible for donating several other components, including its triple clamps, clip-on handlebars and 43 mm (1.7 inches) inverted Showa forks. The new 17-inch wheels have also been transplanted from the 1098, and their rims were enveloped in track-ready Michelin Moto2 rubber.
Plentiful stopping power is accomplished thanks to a top-shelf Monoblock brake setup from Brembo’s catalog. With all these items installed, it was time for the BMC team to focus on geometry and aesthetics. For starters, the bike’s skeleton was tweaked to create a perfectly level bone line, in typical cafe racer fashion. You will spot a Laverda Mirage 1200’s fuel tank sitting atop the revised framework, along with a minute tail section and a one-off solo saddle.
Underneath the beast’s four-cylinder powerplant, we’re greeted by a unique belly pan that hugs the exhaust headers, shielding them against road debris. Each and every last one of CB750’s stock lighting units have been replaced with modern LED alternatives, while its clip-ons received an assortment of Motogadget goodies and Brembo levers. Finally, the venture was concluded with an intricate color scheme that looks the business.