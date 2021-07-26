The Royal Enfield Classic EV Concept Show Off Rather Achievable Electric Design

Since 1901, Royal Enfield (RE) hit the market with what was known as their very first motorcycle. The one and a half horsepower engine motorcycle displayed a mindboggling design with a motor mounted in front of the steering head, while the rear wheel was driven with nothing more than a rawhide belt. Sounds like a pretty kooky invention.
But the team didn’t stop there, in 1909 Enfield’s first V-twin bike with a 297 cc Motosacoche engine sees its appearance at the Stanley Cycle Show. From then on, this team’s history extends to modern times. Even now, Enfield is hard at work keeping up with shifting trends.
One trend that’s affecting all industries is electrification. In this spirit, Anmol Kumar, the designer of the motorcycle you see, takes the classic RE look and feel, and makes it all electric. In the process, the Royal Enfield Classic EV is born.
offer a neat ride if it was to ever become a real vehicle.
Take the wheels and tires as a perfect example of what I mean. Looking closely at the wheels, it looks as though the tires could be of solid rubber, just like the kind you find on modern day electric scooters. Now, this isn’t mentioned, but if it is true, it could be a huge benefit for motorcycles all around.
Just imagine riding and never having to worry about a flat. Sure, the ride’s going to be a whole lot choppier as rubber is pretty tough, but with a suspension system and some rubber engineers hard at work in a lab somewhere, I think it could work.
Even if the tires are solid rubber or not, Anmol still included a mono-shock suspension into the frame design. It may be tough to see, but it’s hidden right under the seat and should work to limit vibrations handled by the bike. The inverted front fork will take care of the front. Massive dual front disc brakes tell you that this puppy is meant for some speed, while smaller rear discs keep the backend in check.
powerful and capable an electric motorcycle is, look to find a chain or belt.
Now, much about the inner working of the motor is not mentioned. Things like power output, speed, and even range have not been considered, but then again, why would they be. After all, it is just a concept, and the visual aspect is what’s important here.
Anmol does mention that this EV is designed to use a lithium-ion battery pack. One other feature that is shown is the charging port and style: right up through the top of that wannabee gas tank. What I did like about the Classic are the massive cooling fins along the sides of the motor; looks rather nice and clean-cut.
Now, I'm not saying that this render is the answer to all electric motorcycle designs, far from it. But the fact the designer still held true to classic motorcycle looks and feel is what will most likely attract you to the bike, if it hasn't already.
But the team didn’t stop there, in 1909 Enfield’s first V-twin bike with a 297 cc Motosacoche engine sees its appearance at the Stanley Cycle Show. From then on, this team’s history extends to modern times. Even now, Enfield is hard at work keeping up with shifting trends.
One trend that’s affecting all industries is electrification. In this spirit, Anmol Kumar, the designer of the motorcycle you see, takes the classic RE look and feel, and makes it all electric. In the process, the Royal Enfield Classic EV is born.
offer a neat ride if it was to ever become a real vehicle.
Take the wheels and tires as a perfect example of what I mean. Looking closely at the wheels, it looks as though the tires could be of solid rubber, just like the kind you find on modern day electric scooters. Now, this isn’t mentioned, but if it is true, it could be a huge benefit for motorcycles all around.
Just imagine riding and never having to worry about a flat. Sure, the ride’s going to be a whole lot choppier as rubber is pretty tough, but with a suspension system and some rubber engineers hard at work in a lab somewhere, I think it could work.
Even if the tires are solid rubber or not, Anmol still included a mono-shock suspension into the frame design. It may be tough to see, but it’s hidden right under the seat and should work to limit vibrations handled by the bike. The inverted front fork will take care of the front. Massive dual front disc brakes tell you that this puppy is meant for some speed, while smaller rear discs keep the backend in check.
powerful and capable an electric motorcycle is, look to find a chain or belt.
Now, much about the inner working of the motor is not mentioned. Things like power output, speed, and even range have not been considered, but then again, why would they be. After all, it is just a concept, and the visual aspect is what’s important here.
Anmol does mention that this EV is designed to use a lithium-ion battery pack. One other feature that is shown is the charging port and style: right up through the top of that wannabee gas tank. What I did like about the Classic are the massive cooling fins along the sides of the motor; looks rather nice and clean-cut.
Now, I'm not saying that this render is the answer to all electric motorcycle designs, far from it. But the fact the designer still held true to classic motorcycle looks and feel is what will most likely attract you to the bike, if it hasn't already.