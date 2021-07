2022 Acura MDX Drag Races 2021 Mazda CX-9, They're Both Pretty Slow

AWD

Sam CarLegion had the opportunity of testing both, and the differences are pretty considerable over the quarter-mile showdown. Despite having a rather old six-speed automatic that doesn’t feature a sportier mode, the CX-9 hooks up better off the line. Unfortunately for Mazda, the family-hauling crossover can’t keep up with the more potent - but still very slow - Acura MDX.That’s especially interesting because the CX-9 weighs less (4,364 pounds or 1,979 kilograms versus 4,529 pounds or 2,054 kilograms) and because it features a little more torque (320 pound-feet or 434 Nm versus 267 pound-feet or 362 Nm). Be that as it may, a four-cylinder turbo with 250 ponies on tap doesn’t have the legs over a free-breathing V6 rated at 290 hp.Even though it flaunts a 10-speed automatic with sport mode, the MDX gets going pretty slow on the second run. The Acura’s transmission comes into its own from a roll, kicking down very fast for a luxury-oriented crossover.Sam CarLegion underlines how outdated the Mazda feels in the real world, but are you surprised? It’s a 2016 design that’s been hardly updated in the past five years while the MDX is a ground-up redesign for the 2022 model year. The Acura’s Global Light Truck Platform also needs to be mentioned because it boasts double-wishbone suspension just like a 992 Porsche 911 GT3.The man behind the wheel is especially impressed by the interior space and quality of the MDX, and it’s only natural if you remember how much of a pricing difference there is between it and the CX-9 in entry-level spec.When all is said and done, there’s a glimmer of hope for Mazda loyalists because the automaker’s Large Architecture will debut in the next CX-5 with RWD/, straight-six mills, and a much nicer interior. As such, the next CX-9 will be a much worthier rival to the Honda-badged sibling of the MDX.