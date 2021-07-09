2023 Mazda CX-5 Successor Confirmed With Straight-Six Power and RWD Platform

In production since 2012 for the 2013 model year, the CX-5 is the best-selling Mazda in the world. Continuously redesigned over the years, the compact utility vehicle can’t hide its age in areas that include the SkyActiv powertrains and the slow automatic tranny with six ratios.
Back in March 2019, the Japanese automaker offered the first glimpse into the rear- and all-wheel-drive Large Architecture as well as brand-new SkyActiv engines with six cylinders arranged in a line. The straight-six mills were reconfirmed by a patent from 2020 along with a new transmission in the form of a torque-converter box with eight forward ratios.
Marketing and product director Alastair Doak hinted that the Large Architecture and the remainder of the hardware mentioned in the previous paragraph will be utilized in a sport utility vehicle. Mazda Australia managing director Vinesh Bhindi added that “the straight-six engine family will power our new large-platform products, which are CX-5 and above.”
Expected to arrive in 2022 for the 2023 model year, the replacement of the CX-5 may adopt the CX-50 nameplate according to a handful of reports from Japan. Doak told our friends at Car Sales that the six-cylinder engine family includes both gasoline and diesel units, and both fuel options will integrate mild-hybrid technology in the guise of a 48-volt electrical system.
“[The MHEV setup] will produce a bit of power and torque to assist the engine,” but Doak didn’t mention if we’re also dealing with an auxiliary electrical compressor to assist the conventional turbo (or turbochargers).
The Aussie publication says that big sixes and rear-/all-wheel drive will make the upcoming CX-5 unique in the class, and I personally agree with them. BMW has the straight-six X3, but we shouldn’t forget that the Bavarian is longer than the CX-5 and plays at a different price point as well.
