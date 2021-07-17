Rimac Nevera vs. Porsche Taycan vs. BMW M5 Drag Race Ends in Total Obliteration

Beautiful NASA Animation Makes You the Starship Captain of a Mission to Jupiter

Forget Bugatti and the Model S Plaid because the hypercar to have in 2021 is the Nevera . Previously known as the C_Two, the quad-motor EV obliterates pretty much every production vehicle over the ¼-mile. 64 photos



Believe it or not, the black-painted executive sedan is a little heavier at 2,300 kilograms (5,071 pounds) because Porsche doesn’t use the weight-saving materials that Rimac does in the Nevera. On the upside, the Turbo S featured in the following clip is far more affordable at $185k in the United States. A dual-motor affair, the range-topping Taycan delivers up to 761 PS (750 horsepower) and 1,050 Nm (775 pound-feet) in Overboost mode.



Finally, the only representative of the internal combustion-engined world is the F90 Competition. It may not be as potent as the F90 CS, but it’s still a lot of grin-inducing fun thanks to a twin-turbo V8 that outputs 625 PS (616 horsepower) and 750 Nm (553 pound-feet) of torque. Blessed with all-wheel drive, the M5 tips the scales at 1,970 kilos (4,343 pounds) and retails from $103,500 plus $7,600 for the Competition Package in the U.S.



Obviously enough, the Porsche and Rimac fare much better off the line than the M5. Once launched, the Nevera pulls ahead and keeps on going strong until the finish line, leaving the Taycan Turbo S and M5 Competition for dead. The standing 1/4-mile is over in 8.7 seconds for the winning car whereas the German sedans couldn’t do better than 10.2 and 11.5 seconds.



Care to guess what happens from a 50-kph (31-mph) roll? Even with a generous head start, the Porker and Bimmer are toast. The final test comprises of a 100-kph (62-mph) emergency brake test. Unsurprisingly, the



