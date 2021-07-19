2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Drag Races Aston Martin DBS Superleggera, Owns It

Meet the Beast of Turin, a 111-Year-Old Fiat With a Monstrous 28.4-Liter Engine

The DBS Superleggera and Shelby GT500 are worlds apart in every respect. But despite their differences, the unlikely rivals have recently met on the blacktop to see which is the quicker car over the quarter-mile sprint. 20 photos



Alas, neither car has been pushed to the limit. On the first pass, the GT500 spins like there’s no tomorrow but somehow gets better off the line. The Ford finishes in 11.2 seconds at 128.16 miles per hour (206 kilometers per hour) while the Aston Martin records 11.3 seconds at 131.23 mph (211 kph).



Second time out on the strip, the green-painted ‘Stang launches a little better while the British grand tourer makes a mess of the rear tires. On this occasion, the ETs are 11.3 seconds at 128.16 miles per hour (206 kilometers per hour) and 13.4 seconds at 128.42 mph (207 kph). And finally, the final pass favors the Aston Martin in 11.4 seconds at 130.28 mph (210 kph). After struggling to hook up, the GT500 crosses the quarter-mile in 13.3 seconds.



Tipping the scales at 3,732 pounds (1,693 kilograms) without fluids, the DBS Superleggera is a little bit lighter than its all-American competitor. Be that as it may, the Shelby GT500 has wider and much stickier tires all around (305/30 and 315/30 by 20s compared to 265/35 and 305/30 by 21s).



Equipped with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 rubber, the most powerful road-going Ford ever offered takes its mojo from a 5.2-liter V8 known as the Predator. Rated at 760 horsepower and 625 pound-feet (847 Nm) of tire-shredding oomph, this mill is expected to be shared with the



